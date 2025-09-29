High school football Week 5: The game that produced 123 points and more

Week 5 of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season produced big moments and one especially high score. Here’s a look at three more games that proved interesting, and follow these links to see other moments you missed:

Andover 62, Anoka 61

Andover at Anoka never set up to be a normal football game.

These are school district rivals, from gigantic Anoka-Hennepin, District 11. The players these days weren’t alive when Andover High School opened in 2002 as a smaller, more rural sibling of Anoka High School.

These are football district rivals, competing in the Metro North.

Now each is a Class 6A football team, Andover having grown into that class this school year.

Andover arrived at Friday’s game with one loss, holding the No. 8 position in the Minnesota Top 25. Anoka arrived with no victories.

Andover trailed 42-21 at halftime.

We told you this didn’t set up as normal, and it didn’t play out that way.