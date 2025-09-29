High school football Week 5: The game that produced 123 points and more

The Pioneers’ defensive line dominated the line of scrimmage. The Packers were unable to create running lanes nor give Casarez-McCampbell time to find his receivers.
“We played them differently than we had all season,” Reeves said. “We didn’t play any corners. If they hit one on us with a pass, good for them. But that is not how they are going to win games. Our pressure on [Casarez-McCampbell] was key to the win.”
The Packers had one big play left in them, with just over one minute left. Jake Baldus scored on a 55-yard touchdown run.
The Pioneers (4-1) have lost only to No. 1 Byron as they go through a learning process at the offensive skill positions. Hartmann is a freshman quarterback. Running back Buettner, tight end Reeves and wide receiver Jacob Dornan are sophomores with varsity experience.
“In the summer we had no idea who our quarterback would be,” Reeves said. “[Hartmann] showed up and is progressing each week.”
St. Paul Central 14, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 8 (OT)
Charlie Doerr returned after missing two weeks because of an injury to lead the Minutemen past the host Knight Hawks.
