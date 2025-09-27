Week 5’s biggest moments: Andover wins high-scoring thriller; Minnetonka ends long drought

We’re officially into the second half of the 2025 regular season of high school football, and several teams have improved to 5-0.

Strib Varsity followed big games on Friday, including Armstrong at Spring Lake Park, Eden Prairie at Minnetonka and Grand Rapids at Hermantown. Here are the recaps:

You can find final scores from around the state on our scoreboard and replay streams of these three games:

You can also replay Episode 6 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” Shaver welcomed visits from Hermantown back Martin Sleen and Maple Grove QB Kaden Harney. Click on this link to see the show.

Spring Lake Park wide receiver Jackson Rice (17) recovers a fumble as Armstrong defensive back Solomon Erickson (7) dives for it in the first quarter. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Andover tops Anoka in 123-point thriller

Down three touchdowns at halftime, Andover came storming back to beat winless Anoka 62-61 in Friday night’s wildest finish.

Quarterback Joseph Mapson dashed in from 14-yards out with 12 seconds left to give the Huskies, ranked eighth in the Minnesota Top 25, the dramatic comeback win.

Running back Brody Rush had a terrific game for Anoka as the Tornadoes built their lead. Anoka led for a majority of the game, but it was Mapson’s magic that was again the difference for 4-1 Andover.

— Chris Carr