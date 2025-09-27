Minnetonka ends 20-year football drought in defeating Eden Prairie

One pass attempt. That was all Minnetonka senior running back Caleb Francois had accumulated in the first four games of this season.

Francois returned to his old position Friday when he replaced injured starting quarterback Caden Gutzmer, but he didn’t have to rely much on his arm.

Francois’ only pass was intercepted on the opening drive and run back for a touchdown, but he leaned into his strength — running with the football —to lead Minnetonka in a 21-14 win over Eden Prairie.

The Iowa State commit rushed for 267 yards and three touchdowns, including a 20-yard touchdown with 2:33 left in the fourth quarter, to give the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A its first victory against Eden Prairie since 2004.

“We had that in the back of our mind all week,” Francois said about the lengthy losing streak. “I spun off and saw I had the touchdown, so I dove in. The emotions were flying after that.”

With Gutzmer out indefinitely because of a knee strain, Francois provided exactly what the Skippers (5-0) needed.

“The interception was a game-changing play, but our kids showed resilience,” Skippers coach Mark Esch said. “We just approached it as they have to stop us on the ground, and they didn’t have a lot of success doing that.”

Francois, 6-1 and 190 pounds, is one of Minnesota’s most dynamic rushing threats — and it doesn’t matter from what position.