Spring Lake Park has a reputation of being big and tough, running over opponents on offense while stopping them in their tracks defensively.

So leave it to the slimmest player on the Panthers’ roster, 5-foot-9, 132-pound Colin Welch, to ignite the Panthers in a 35-14 victory Friday over Armstrong.

Welch, listed as a defensive back but valued for his kick-returning skills, took the opening kickoff 79 yards to the Armstrong 21-yard-line.

Unfortunately for Welch, he didn’t wind up in the end zone, stumbling with pay dirt in sight.

“The turf monster got me,” Welch said.

No matter, Welch was in prime return mode all evening. As the Panthers defense was occupied stifling the Armstrong offense, Welch was making his presence felt. He had a 21-yard punt return not long after the Panthers took a 7-0 lead on a 74-yard, second-quarter gallop by sophomore running back Marqueal Mitchell.

Spring Lake Park linebacker Sawyer Thomsen secures his helmet before a game Friday against Armstrong at Spring Lake Park.

Leading 14-7 late in the first half following Armstrong’s lone bright spot, a 41-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Hall to Farelle Deline, Welch tattooed his stamp on the game.

He took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, draining Armstrong of any momentum gained by their score.