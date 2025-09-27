15. Jackson County Central (2A, 5-0): defeated Minnesota Valley Lutheran 49-7 at Jackson County Central. Jackson County Central, ranked first in Class 2A, has won 17 games in a row. Its only losses since 2021 were to Barnesville in the 2022 and 2023 state semifinals.
16. Chaska (5A, 4-1): lost to Mankato West 28-21 at Mankato West, which won for the second time this season. Chaska, No. 2 in Class 5A, will take on school district rival Chanhassen, No. 5 in 5A, next Friday.
17. Mahtomedi (5A, 5-0): defeated Bloomington Jefferson 20-0 at Bloomington Jefferson. Mahtomedi, ranked sixth in Class 5A, technically won for the second time in five days. The Zephyrs won by forfeit Monday, when they were scheduled to play Bloomington Kennedy. The game had been postponed from the previous Friday because law enforcement was searching for two gunmen in the area around Mahtomedi’s stadium.
18. Hermantown (4A, 4-1): lost to Grand Rapids 34-20 at Hermantown’s Centricity Stadium. Hermantown is ranked fifth in Class 4A. Grand Rapids is 4-1.
19. Spring Lake Park (5A, 5-0): defeated Armstrong 35-21 at Spring Lake Park. Spring Lake Park is ranked third in Class 5A. Armstrong is 3-1.
20. Minneota (1A, 5-0): defeated MACCRAY 64-0 at Minneota’s K.P. Kompelien Field. Minneota, No. 1 in Class 1A, ran its winning streak to 38 games.
Comments