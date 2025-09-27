1. Maple Grove (5-0): defeated No. 10 Moorhead 56-14 at Moorhead. Maple Grove, No. 1 in Class 6A, got five touchdowns from James Engle. Moorhead, No. 7 in 6A, fell to 3-2.

2. Minnetonka (5-0): defeated No. 4 Eden Prairie 21-14 at Minnetonka. Quarterback Caleb Francois rushed for three TDs for Minnetonka, ranked second in Class 6A. Eden Prairie is fourth in Class 6A.

3. Forest Lake (5-0): defeated White Bear Lake 32-3 at White Bear Lake. Forest Lake is No. 3 in Class 6A.

4. Eden Prairie (3-2): lost to No. 2 Minnetonka 21-14 at Minnetonka. Minnetonka is ranked second and Eden Prairie fourth in Class 6A.

5. Lakeville South (4-1): defeated Eagan 31-8 at Lakeville South. Lakeville South is also ranked fifth in Class 6A.

6. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 5-0): defeated Apple Valley 36-14 on Thursday at Rosemount High School. Dominic Baez made two touchdown runs, one of 80 yards, for the Cadets and also threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Tristan Karl. The game was a home game for Apple Valley but was moved to Rosemount because an osprey nest in stadium lights at Apple Valley can’t legally be disturbed because of federal protections.

7. Shakopee (4-1): defeated Osseo 36-19 at Shakopee West Middle School. Shakopee is ranked seventh in Class 6A. Osseo fell to 3-2.

8. Andover (4-1): defeated Anoka 62-61 at Anoka. Andover QB Joseph Mapson scored on a 14-yard run with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Tornados led 42-21 at halftime and 55-49 after three quarters. Anoka (0-5) got five rushing touchdowns from Brody Rush.