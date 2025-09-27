Skip to main content
How the Minnesota Top 25 fared in Week 5 high school football

No. 8 Andover pulled out a 62-61 victory over Anoka when it scored with 12 seconds to play. Ranked teams Eden Prairie, Moorhead, Chaska, Hermantown and Mankato East lost.

Spring Lake Park defensive lineman Sawyer Johnson (98) attempts to bring down Armstrong running back Ben Francis. Spring Lake Park, No. 19 in the Minnesota Top 25, won 35-21. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

1. Maple Grove (5-0): defeated No. 10 Moorhead 56-14 at Moorhead. Maple Grove, No. 1 in Class 6A, got five touchdowns from James Engle. Moorhead, No. 7 in 6A, fell to 3-2.

2. Minnetonka (5-0): defeated No. 4 Eden Prairie 21-14 at Minnetonka. Quarterback Caleb Francois rushed for three TDs for Minnetonka, ranked second in Class 6A. Eden Prairie is fourth in Class 6A.

3. Forest Lake (5-0): defeated White Bear Lake 32-3 at White Bear Lake. Forest Lake is No. 3 in Class 6A.

4. Eden Prairie (3-2): lost to No. 2 Minnetonka 21-14 at Minnetonka. Minnetonka is ranked second and Eden Prairie fourth in Class 6A.

5. Lakeville South (4-1): defeated Eagan 31-8 at Lakeville South. Lakeville South is also ranked fifth in Class 6A.

6. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 5-0): defeated Apple Valley 36-14 on Thursday at Rosemount High School. Dominic Baez made two touchdown runs, one of 80 yards, for the Cadets and also threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Tristan Karl. The game was a home game for Apple Valley but was moved to Rosemount because an osprey nest in stadium lights at Apple Valley can’t legally be disturbed because of federal protections.

7. Shakopee (4-1): defeated Osseo 36-19 at Shakopee West Middle School. Shakopee is ranked seventh in Class 6A. Osseo fell to 3-2.

8. Andover (4-1): defeated Anoka 62-61 at Anoka. Andover QB Joseph Mapson scored on a 14-yard run with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Tornados led 42-21 at halftime and 55-49 after three quarters. Anoka (0-5) got five rushing touchdowns from Brody Rush.

9. Centennial (4-1): defeated Rogers 36-0 at Rogers. Centennial is ranked ninth in Class 6A. Rogers fell to 1-4.

10. Moorhead (3-2): lost to No. 1 Maple Grove 56-14 at Moorhead. Maple Grove is No. 1 in Class 6A, Moorhead No. 7. The Spuds got their TDs from Division I prospect Taye Reich on a run and from Division I prospect David Mack on a pass from Austin Dryburgh. James Engle scored five TDs for Maple Grove.

11. Byron (4A, 5-0): defeated Winona 56-10 at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Byron, No. 1 in Class 4A, built a 42-3 lead by halftime. Carson Heimer rushed for 211 yards in 15 carries and scored four TDs for Byron. Eli Rodemeyer passed for 108 yards and a TD and ran for a TD for the Bears.

12. Chanhassen (5A, 4-1): defeated No. 24 Mankato East 33-2 at Chanhassen. Chanhassen is ranked fifth and Mankato East eighth in Class 5A. Chanhassen takes on school district rival Chaska, No. 2 in 5A, next Friday.

13. Rosemount (4-1): defeated Farmington 35-7 at Farmington. Rosemount is ranked sixth in Class 6A. Farmington fell to 3-2.

14. Elk River (5A, 4-1): defeated Cambridge-Isanti 51-19 at Elk River. Elk River, ranked seventh in Class 5A, rushed for 478 yards. Twelve players carried the ball for the Elks. Their leading rusher was Braedon Becker, with 97 yards on four carries.

15. Jackson County Central (2A, 5-0): defeated Minnesota Valley Lutheran 49-7 at Jackson County Central. Jackson County Central, ranked first in Class 2A, has won 17 games in a row. Its only losses since 2021 were to Barnesville in the 2022 and 2023 state semifinals.

16. Chaska (5A, 4-1): lost to Mankato West 28-21 at Mankato West, which won for the second time this season. Chaska, No. 2 in Class 5A, will take on school district rival Chanhassen, No. 5 in 5A, next Friday.

17. Mahtomedi (5A, 5-0): defeated Bloomington Jefferson 20-0 at Bloomington Jefferson. Mahtomedi, ranked sixth in Class 5A, technically won for the second time in five days. The Zephyrs won by forfeit Monday, when they were scheduled to play Bloomington Kennedy. The game had been postponed from the previous Friday because law enforcement was searching for two gunmen in the area around Mahtomedi’s stadium.

18. Hermantown (4A, 4-1): lost to Grand Rapids 34-20 at Hermantown’s Centricity Stadium. Hermantown is ranked fifth in Class 4A. Grand Rapids is 4-1.

19. Spring Lake Park (5A, 5-0): defeated Armstrong 35-21 at Spring Lake Park. Spring Lake Park is ranked third in Class 5A. Armstrong is 3-1.

20. Minneota (1A, 5-0): defeated MACCRAY 64-0 at Minneota’s K.P. Kompelien Field. Minneota, No. 1 in Class 1A, ran its winning streak to 38 games.

21. Annandale (3A, 5-0): defeated Holy Family 30-10 at Holy Family. Annandale is No. 1 and Holy Family No. 4 in Class 3A. Holy Family lost for the first time this season.

22. Marshall (4A, 5-0): defeated Delano 36-6 at Delano. Marshall is ranked second in Class 4A. Delano fell to 3-2.

23. Pine Island (3A, 5-0): defeated La Crescent-Hokah 42-0 at Pine Island. Pine Island is No. 7 in Class 3A. La Crescent-Hokah is 1-4.

24. Mankato East (5A, 3-2): lost to No. 12 Chanhassen 33-2 at Chanhassen. Chanhassen is ranked fifth and Mankato East eighth in Class 5A.

25. Fergus Falls (4A, 5-0): defeated Princeton 35-21 at Princeton. Fergus Falls is ranked fourth in Class 4A.

