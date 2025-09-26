Why is Robbinsdale Cooper AD Willie Howard open to a merger with Armstrong?

If Robbinsdale Area Public Schools ever consolidates Cooper and Armstrong into one high school, Willie Howard might seem like the last person who’d support it.

He is Cooper’s activities director and has the word “Coach” tattooed on his right arm in Cooper’s blue and orange. Armstrong is a fierce rival.

But with the Robbinsdale school district facing serious financial challenges, Howard is part of a 35-person group called Reimagine Rdale: Vision 2030, which has spent eight months forming a comprehensive five-year plan.

One of the group’s recommendations, unveiled this week, is to merge Cooper and Armstrong into one large high school, preferably built new. Howard loves the idea. He was one of the main presenters at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

What swayed him?

“The opportunity to go on the tour [of other schools] and see the possibilities,” he said, “knowing that I’ve had four kids go through [Cooper], and to see what that experience could have been.”

Howard stressed that these major financial decisions would ultimately be made by the school board.

The projected enrollment of that potential solitary Robbinsdale high school is about 2,900, which would rank third in Minnesota this year behind Wayzata (3,533) and Minnetonka (3,353).