Week 5 football picks: Strib Varsity writers take it one class at a time

Strib Varsity reporters Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller are in the midst of an annual project: predicting winners of high school football games. For Paulsen, this has been going on — rounding off here — forever. It’s all new to Fuller.

So who’s ahead after four weeks? If you picked either, you were wrong. We’ve asked them to predict 17 games in 2025. They’ve each been right 12 times. Let’s see if we can break the tie. Their picks and analysis for Week 5:

Armstrong Falcons (3-1) at Spring Lake Park Panthers (4-0), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Armstrong steamrolled opponents during a 3-0 start, to the tune of an average margin of victory of 25 points per game. When the Falcons finally got challenged, the result was last week’s 27-21 loss vs. Buffalo at home. That makes me a bit wary of picking them going into likely an even tougher matchup and on the road. Spring Lake Park (4-0) hasn’t been tested, with an average winning margin of more than 30 points this season. These two teams haven’t played since Spring Lake Park won 21-6 at home in 2022. Look for a similar outcome Friday, with more offense. The pick: Spring Lake Park 31, Armstrong 21

Jim says: Spring Lake Park has shown off a versatility that makes it lethal. Like Panthers teams of the past, their bread and butter is the running game, led by a strong contingent of ball carriers, including speedy senior Lamari Brown and forceful sophomore Marquel Mitchell. Quarterback Nolan Roach adds an aerial complement to the mix. He’s completed 25 of 36 passes for 510 yards and five touchdowns, keeping opponents from selling out to stop the run. The pick: Spring Lake Park 30, Armstrong 24

Eden Prairie Eagles (3-1) at Minnetonka Skippers (4-0), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Word is Eden Prairie hasn’t lost to Minnetonka in more than a decade (possibly two decades). The Eagles haven’t shown much drop-off this season, with their only blemish coming against Class 6A’s No. 1, Maple Grove. One of the biggest debates is whether Minnetonka is better than Maple Grove. The Skippers pulled away from Prior Lake last week in a 33-15 win after starting quarterback Caden Gutzmer was sidelined with a knee strain. Gutzmer appears out indefinitely, but former QB turned tailback Caleb Francois has plenty of experience behind center to take over. Quinton Restrepo filled in fine for Francois at tailback with 157 yards rushing vs. Prior Lake. The pick: Minnetonka 27, Eden Prairie 24

Jim says: The loss of Gutzmer behind center is a big blow to Minnetonka. Gutzmer is an elite-level thrower who brings Minnetonka’s offense to another level with his presence. Having Francois, who led the Skippers to the Class 6A championship game as a junior QB last year, around to pick up the slack is a comfort for the Minnetonka staff, and the Skippers defense is stout and getting stouter. But I get the feeling Eden Prairie is primed to pull this one out. The pick: Eden Prairie 22, Minnetonka 21

Grand Rapids Thunderhawks (3-1) at Hermantown Hawks (4-0), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Grand Rapids gave up 212 yards on the ground in a 24-7 loss against Bemidji this season, but that’s nothing like the opposing rushing attack it will see Friday night. Hermantown averages 350 yards rushing, including nearly 240 yards per game from junior standout Martin Sleen. In last week’s 41-21 win vs. Cloquet, Sleen had 376 yards and six touchdowns, so it will be tough for the Thunderhawks to slow him down. The pick: Hermantown 41, Grand Rapids 24

Jim says: I’ve been bullish on Hermantown all season. Much of the reason is the presence of the electric Sleen. He makes the Hawks special. But let’s also give a shout-out to the defense, led by a top-notch linebacking crew of Grant Johnson, Jimmy Bartsch and Fletcher Wrazidlo, tone-setters who have combined for 113 tackles in four games. The Grand Rapids defense has been tough to beat, but the Thunderhawks haven’t seen a back like Sleen yet. The pick: Hermantown 26, Grand Rapids 12