Undefeated Maple Grove, No. 1 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 and No. 1 in Class 6A in the media poll compiled by Strib Varsity, makes its longest trek of the season this week, traveling three hours northwest to Moorhead.

The Spuds (3-1) are faring well after moving up to Class 6A this season, tied for seventh in Class 6A in the media poll and ranked 10th in the Minnesota Top 25.

You can watch the matchup on Strib Varsity on Friday at 6 p.m. here.

Also, Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney, who’s committed to South Dakota State, is expected to join Randy Shaver after the game on “Strib Varsity Live,” which starts at 9:30 p.m. here.

“We’re going to make the best of it,” Maple Grove coach Adam Spurrell said ahead of the season about the trip to Moorhead. “We’re going to make it feel like a college experience.”

Moorhead will again play without quarterback Jett Feeney because of a shoulder injury. Austin Dryburgh has stepped up in his stead, accumulating 485 passing yards and five touchdowns and leading the Spuds past Wayzata 28-27 last week.

Feeney is one of three Moorhead players among Prep Redzone’s top five Minnesota juniors, sitting at No. 5. Wide receiver David Mack is No. 3 and running back Taye Reich No. 4. Reich has rushed for 421 yards and six TDs, and Mack has caught 29 passes for 500 yards and seven scores. Both hold scholarship offers from the Gophers.

The top-ranked Crimson bring a slew of standouts behind Harney, who has passed for 428 yards and six TDs and rushed for 186 yards and seven TDs. James Engle, committed to Minnesota State Mankato, has rushed for 740 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s also caught a TD pass.