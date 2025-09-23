When Delano’s football team takes on visiting Marshall on Friday, the goal will be to even matters up. Delano has one loss in this season’s four weeks, Marshall has none.

It’s a simple goal. It won’t be a simple achievement. To see how it turns out, crank up Strib Varsity at 7 p.m. Friday, click here and watch the livestream.

Marshall will arrive with the No. 2 ranking in Class 4A. It will present quarterback Levi Maeyaert, who has completed 32 of 48 passes this season, producing 661 yards. He’s not even the headline act. Andrew Stelter has gained an average of 6.3 yards every time he has carried the football this season. Marshall has averaged 165 passing yards and 226 rushing yards, a balance that has led to Marshall scoring more than 40 points in three games this season.

Then there’s that defense. Marshall has given up only 13 points all season.

Delano will counter with quarterback Grant Bruett, who has averaged 7.8 yards per carry and 94 rushing yards per game, and running back Bryce Beyer, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and 102 yards per game.