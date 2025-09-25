Skip to main content
Streaming Friday: Spring Grove vs. Kingsland in big Nine-Player football matchup

Minnesota Duluth commit Kaaleem Reiland leads Kingsland against a Spring Grove team looking to prove it’s still in command of the series.

Spring Grove won in the Nine-Player semifinals in 2022 before losing in the championship game. Its path back to the state tournament has been blocked by Kingsland the past two years, and the two teams meet again Friday in a game streaming on Strib Varsity. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

In their last matchup, Kingsland ended Spring Grove’s season with a 17-14 overtime win in the section semifinals.

The Knights have an opportunity to underline their newfound dominance in Nine-Player football when they host the Lions on Friday in a game streaming live on Strib Varsity. Watch the matchup at 7 p.m. here.

Historically, Spring Grove has had the upper hand. The Lions beat Kingsland four years in a row from 2019 to 2022 and won last season’s regular-season game. They have made the state tournament five times and made it to the championship game on its last three trips, winning the Nine-Player state title in 2017 and 2018 and finishing runner-up in 2022.

Things shifted in 2023, when Kingsland returned to Nine-Player after two years in Class 1A. The Knights jumped from a 4-5 record in 2022 to 13-1, going undefeated in the regular season and only losing in the Prep Bowl.

Kingsland enters Friday’s matchup 4-0, averaging 35 points per game. Kaaleem Reiland, a Minnesota Duluth running back commit, has passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 617 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught one pass for 40 yards and a score. He’s also accounted for 12 tackles and one interception.

Spring Grove is 3-1, averaging 33.75 points per game. Against the teams both the Lions and the Knights have faced, Spring Grove has won by larger margins. It defeated Bethlehem Academy 54-0 (Kingsland won 42-0) and LeRoy-Ostrander 37-12 (Kingsland won 40-32).

