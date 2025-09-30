Skip to main content
Minnesota’s high school football class-by-class state polls for Week 6

Serious shuffling came to the seven top-10s, but No. 1 teams stood strong.

When the Spring Lake Park football players walked toward the field before their game against Armstrong on Friday, they were ranked third. After defeating Armstrong, they are up to No. 2. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Football state polls

First-place votes in parentheses, followed by record, total points, previous ranking.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (11), 5-0, 110, 1

2. Minnetonka, 5-0, 99, 2

3. Forest Lake, 5-0, 87, 3

4. Rosemount, 4-1, 60, 6

5. Lakeville South, 4-1, 57, 5

6. Shakopee, 4-1, 56, 7t

7. Centennial, 4-1, 49, 9

8. Eden Prairie, 3-2, 32, 4

9. (tie) Champlin Park, 4-1, 26, NR

9. (tie) Andover, 4-1, 26, NR

Others receiving votes: Edina 3, Moorhead 3, Farmington 1.

CLASS 5A

1. St. Thomas Academy (10), 5-0, 109, 1

2. Spring Lake Park (1), 5-0, 84, 3

3. Alexandria, 4-1, 77, 4

4. Chanhassen, 4-1, 72, 5

5. Elk River, 4-1, 64, 7

6. Mahtomedi, 5-0, 61, 6

7. Cretin-Derham Hall, 4-1, 43, 9

8. Chaska, 4-1, 33, 2

9. Monticello, 4-1, 28, NR

10. Waconia, 4-1, 26, NR

Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 5, Bemidji 1, Brainerd 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Byron (8), 5-0, 106, 1

2. Marshall (2), 5-0, 88, 2

3. Kasson-Mantorville (1), 5-0, 86, 3

4. Fergus Falls, 5-0, 80, 4

5. Orono, 4-1, 55, 6

6. North Branch, 5-0, 54, 7

7. Stewartville, 4-1, 44, 8t

8. Grand Rapids, 4-1, 25, NR

9. Hermantown, 4-1, 20, 5

10. Hill-Murray, 4-1, 12, NR

Others receiving votes: Rocori 11, Holy Angels 9, St. Peter 3, South St. Paul 2

CLASS 3A

1. Annandale (8), 5-0, 101, 1

2. Pequot Lakes, 5-0, 83, 2

3. Waseca (1), 5-0, 81, 3

4. Pierz (1), 5-0, 77, 5

5. Minneapolis North, 5-0, 61, 6

6. Pine Island (1), 5-0, 56, 7

7. St. Croix Lutheran, 5-0, 37, 9

8. (tie) Holy Family, 4-1, 35, 4

8. (tie) Albany, 4-1, 35, 8

10. Albert Lea, 5-0, 31, NR

Others receiving votes: Concordia Academy 2, Two Harbors 2, Breck 1, Esko 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Jackson County Central (9), 5-0, 107, 1

2. Chatfield (2), 5-0, 86, 2

3. Holdingford, 5-0, 83, 3

4. Staples-Motley, 5-0, 68, 4

5. Goodhue, 5-0, 61, 6

6. Pillager, 5-0, 59, 5

7. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 5-0, 54, 8

8. Moose Lake-Willow River, 5-0, 49, 7

9. Redwood Valley, 4-1, 9, NR

10. Eden Valley-Watkins, 3-2, 8, 9

Others receiving votes: Barnesville 7, Osakis 7, Aitkin 6, Triton 2, Caledonia 1, Le Sueur-Henderson 1.

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (10), 5-0, 107, 1

2. Springfield, 5-0, 93, 2

3. (tie) Fillmore Central (1), 5-0, 81, 4

3. (tie) Mahnomen/Waubun, 5-0, 81, 3

5. Cleveland, 5-0, 64, 5

6. Breckenridge, 5-0, 55, 7

7. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 3-0, 51, 6

8. Barnum, 4-1, 23, 10

9. Red Lake County, 4-1, 22, 8

10. Otter Tail Central, 4-1, 11, 9

Others receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 9, Deer River 5, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 2, Upsala/Swanville 1.

NINE-PLAYER

1. Hills-Beaver Creek (9), 5-0, 99, 1

2. Kittson Co. Central (1), 6-0, 81, 3

3. Edgerton, 6-0, 62, 4

4. Mabel-Canton, 5-0, 61, 9

5. Red Rock Central (1), 5-0, 60, 6

6. Wabasso, 5-0, 59, 5

7. (tie) Hillcrest Lutheran, 5-0, 49, 8

7. (tie) Mille Lacs, 5-0, 49, 7

9. Bertha-Hewitt, 5-0, 44, 10

10. Spring Grove, 4-1, 17, NR

Others receiving votes: Cook County 9, Kingsland 9, Stephen-Argyle 5, Houston 1, Littlefork-Big Falls 1

The polls are compiled by Strib Varsity staff writer Jim Paulsen from voting by media members across Minnesota. Voters: Randy Shaver, Strib Varsity; Marcus Fuller, Strib Varsity; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Pat Ruff, Rochester Post Bulletin; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune; Jamey Malcomb, Duluth News Tribune; Reagan Hoverman, Duluth News Tribune; Brian Jerzak, formerly of Prep RedZone; Steve Thomson, WCCO Radio; Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Daily News; Andy Rennecke, St. Cloud Live; Jim Paulsen, Strib Varsity

