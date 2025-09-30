7. (tie) Hillcrest Lutheran, 5-0, 49, 8

7. (tie) Mille Lacs, 5-0, 49, 7

9. Bertha-Hewitt, 5-0, 44, 10

10. Spring Grove, 4-1, 17, NR

Others receiving votes: Cook County 9, Kingsland 9, Stephen-Argyle 5, Houston 1, Littlefork-Big Falls 1

The polls are compiled by Strib Varsity staff writer Jim Paulsen from voting by media members across Minnesota. Voters: Randy Shaver, Strib Varsity; Marcus Fuller, Strib Varsity; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Pat Ruff, Rochester Post Bulletin; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune; Jamey Malcomb, Duluth News Tribune; Reagan Hoverman, Duluth News Tribune; Brian Jerzak, formerly of Prep RedZone; Steve Thomson, WCCO Radio; Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Daily News; Andy Rennecke, St. Cloud Live; Jim Paulsen, Strib Varsity