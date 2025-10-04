Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

How the Minnesota Top 25 fared in Week 6 high school football

No. 7 Shakopee scored twice in the final minute but couldn’t catch up to Prior Lake. Ranked teams Moorhead, Chaska and Fergus Falls also lost.

Chanhassen players swarm the Jug, the trophy that goes to the victor of the annual rivalry game against Chaska. Chanhassen, ranked 11th in the Minnesota Top 25, won 28-14 Friday at Chaska, ranked 18th. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

How the Minnesota Top 25 fared

1. Maple Grove (6-0): defeated St. Michael-Albertville 35-24 at Maple Grove. Maple Grove, also ranked first in Class 6A, got five touchdowns from James Engle, four in the second half, when the Crimson rallied from a 10-7 halftime deficit.

2. Minnetonka (6-0): defeated Wayzata 28-0 at Wayzata. Minnetonka is also ranked second in Class 6A.

3. Forest Lake (6-0): defeated East Ridge 28-7 at Forest Lake. Forest Lake is also ranked third in Class 6A.

4. Lakeville South (5-1): defeated to Edina 30-28 at Edina. Gavin Dean caught a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown for Lakeville South. Mason West threw three TD passes for Edina, two of them to Chase Bjorgaard, who also scored on a run. Lakeville South is ranked fifth in Class 6A. Edina, with losses to Eden Prairie and Maple Grove, received votes but didn’t make the Class 6A top 10.

5. Eden Prairie (4-2): defeated No. 13 Moorhead 34-33 at Eden Prairie. Eden Prairie is ranked eighth in Class 6A. Moorhead received votes in the Class 6A poll but fell short of the top 10. Windlan Hall scored two touchdowns for Eden Prairie.

6. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 6-0): defeated Hastings 48-13 at St. Thomas Academy. Marcus Fuller covered it for Strib Varsity. St. Thomas Academy holds the No. 1 ranking in Class 5A.

7. Shakopee (4-2): lost to Prior Lake 38-28 at Prior Lake. Prior Lake improved to 3-3. Shakopee, ranked sixth in Class 6A, scored with 2:41 left on Dylan Hawley’s 9-yard TD run to make it 38-14, then scored twice in the final minute.

8. Andover (5-1): defeated Rogers 34-31 at Andover. Joseph Mapson ran for a touchdown with 3:47 left, putting the Huskies ahead for good. Mapson also threw three touchdown passes. Andover is ranked ninth in Class 6A and won by comeback for the second week in a row. Last week the Huskies defeated Anoka 62-61 after trailing 42-21 at halftime. Rogers is 1-5.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Centennial (5-1): defeated Roseville 36-0 at Centennial. Centennial is ranked seventh in Class 6A. Roseville is 0-6.

10. Byron (4A, 6-0): defeated Kasson-Mantorville 34-20 at Byron. Byron is No. 1 in Class 4A, and Kasson-Mantorville (5-1) is No. 3. Sean Baker covered it for Strib Varsity.

11. Chanhassen (5A, 5-1): defeated No. 18 Chaska 28-14 at Chaska.Chanhassen is ranked fourth and Chaska (4-2) eighth in Class 5A. Jim Paulsen covered it for Strib Varsity.

Related Coverage

12. Rosemount (5-1): defeated Lakeville North 21-0 at Rosemount. Rosemount is ranked fourth in Class 6A.

13. Moorhead (3-3): lost to No. 5 Eden Prairie 34-33 at Eden Prairie. Moorhead’s Austin Dryburgh threw five touchdown passes, four to David Mack. Moorhead received votes in the Class 6A poll but fell short of the top 10. Moorhead’s other losses are to Nos. 1 and 2 Maple Grove and Minnetonka. Eden Prairie is ranked eighth in Class 6A.

14. Elk River (5A, 5-1): defeated Armstrong 42-15 at Armstrong. Among Elk River’s scoring plays was a 91-yard kickoff return by its quarterback, Levi Harris. The Elks are ranked fifth in Class 5A.

15. Jackson County Central (2A, 6-0): defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 54-20 at Jackson County Central. Jackson County Central, ranked first in Class 2A, has won 18 games in a row. Its only losses since 2021 were to Barnesville in the 2022 and 2023 state semifinals. Le Sueur-Henderson slipped to 4-2.

16. Mahtomedi (5A, 6-0): defeated Tartan 39-6 at Mahtomedi. Mahtomedi is ranked sixth in Class 5A.

17. Spring Lake Park (5A, 6-0): defeated Cooper 41-12 at Spring Lake Park. Spring Lake Park is ranked second in Class 5A.

18. Chaska (5A, 4-2): lost to No. 11 Chanhassen 28-14 at Chaska. Chanhassen is ranked fourth and Chaska (4-2) eighth in Class 5A. Jim Paulsen covered it for Strib Varsity.

19. Minneota (1A, 6-0): defeated Lac qui Parle Valley 69-6 at Minneota. Minneota, ranked first in Class 1A, ran its winning streak to 39 games.

20. Annandale (3A, 6-0): defeated Rockford 35-7 at Annandale. Annandale is ranked first in Class 3A.

21. Marshall (4A, 6-0): defeated Orono 13-12 at Marshall. Marshall won on a fourth-quarter touchdown run by Andrew Stelter. Marshall is ranked second and Orono (4-2) fifth in Class 4A.

22. Pine Island (3A, 6-0): defeated Austin 48-0 at Austin. Pine Island, ranked sixth in Class 3A, benefitted from Nick Thein’s 195 rushing yards on 11 carries; Thein scored four touchdowns.

23. Champlin Park (5-1): defeated Anoka 42-41 at Champlin Park. Anoka lost a wild one for the second week in a row; the Tornadoes fell 62-61 to Andover last week. The score was tied 21-21 at halftime and 28-28 after three quarters. Blake Sieben’s TD run gave Anoka at 35-28 lead with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter after a 13-play, 75-yard drive. It was Anoka’s first lead since 7-6 in the first quarter. Preston Nelson’s 10-yard TD run with 3:35 left tied it 35-35. Nelson’s 4-yard TD run with 1:39 left made it 42-35. Sieben scored on 3-yard run as time expired. Anoka went for two, but a pass was incomplete. Anoka is 0-6; its past three losses were by four points, one point and one point. Champlin Park is ranked ninth in Class 6A.

24. Fergus Falls (4A, 5-1): lost to Rocori 34-12 at Rocori. Fergus Falls is ranked fourth in Class 4A. Rocori (5-1) received votes but landed in 11th place. Rocori’s only loss was 28-0 to second-ranked Marshall on Sept. 5.

25. Cretin-Derham Hall (5A, 4-1): will play Bloomington Kennedy at noon Saturday at Bloomington Kennedy. Cretin-Derham Hall is ranked seventh in Class 5A.

Comment

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

See More

More From Football

Week 6’s biggest moments: No. 1 Maple Grove rallies; Andover, Anoka get wild again

Football

Byron pulls away from Kasson-Mantorville in clash of top Class 4A teams

Football

Comments