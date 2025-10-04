How the Minnesota Top 25 fared

1. Maple Grove (6-0): defeated St. Michael-Albertville 35-24 at Maple Grove. Maple Grove, also ranked first in Class 6A, got five touchdowns from James Engle, four in the second half, when the Crimson rallied from a 10-7 halftime deficit.

2. Minnetonka (6-0): defeated Wayzata 28-0 at Wayzata. Minnetonka is also ranked second in Class 6A.

3. Forest Lake (6-0): defeated East Ridge 28-7 at Forest Lake. Forest Lake is also ranked third in Class 6A.

4. Lakeville South (5-1): defeated to Edina 30-28 at Edina. Gavin Dean caught a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown for Lakeville South. Mason West threw three TD passes for Edina, two of them to Chase Bjorgaard, who also scored on a run. Lakeville South is ranked fifth in Class 6A. Edina, with losses to Eden Prairie and Maple Grove, received votes but didn’t make the Class 6A top 10.

5. Eden Prairie (4-2): defeated No. 13 Moorhead 34-33 at Eden Prairie. Eden Prairie is ranked eighth in Class 6A. Moorhead received votes in the Class 6A poll but fell short of the top 10. Windlan Hall scored two touchdowns for Eden Prairie.

6. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 6-0): defeated Hastings 48-13 at St. Thomas Academy. Marcus Fuller covered it for Strib Varsity. St. Thomas Academy holds the No. 1 ranking in Class 5A.

7. Shakopee (4-2): lost to Prior Lake 38-28 at Prior Lake. Prior Lake improved to 3-3. Shakopee, ranked sixth in Class 6A, scored with 2:41 left on Dylan Hawley’s 9-yard TD run to make it 38-14, then scored twice in the final minute.

8. Andover (5-1): defeated Rogers 34-31 at Andover. Joseph Mapson ran for a touchdown with 3:47 left, putting the Huskies ahead for good. Mapson also threw three touchdown passes. Andover is ranked ninth in Class 6A and won by comeback for the second week in a row. Last week the Huskies defeated Anoka 62-61 after trailing 42-21 at halftime. Rogers is 1-5.