Byron pulls away from Kasson-Mantorville in clash of top Class 4A teams

BYRON, MINN. - On a night when it appeared Byron might meet its match, a standout performance by their biggest star set the Bears apart from the pack in Class 4A football.

Byron two-way standout Carson Heimer rushed for more than 200 yards, found the end zone three times and added an interception on defense as the Bears hung on at home to defeat the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets 34-20 in front of a record crowd of more than 2,000 people.

“That’s why he’s one of the best players in the state,” Byron head coach Ben Halder said.

“Because he said, ‘Give me the ball. I want to win this game for us’ … and they did tonight.”

Both Bryon, No. 1 in Class 4A, and No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville entered the game undefeated with their sights on state championship appearances. And in the first half, both teams looked the part of title contender.

K-M jumped to an early 7-0 lead after an interception from defensive back Camryn Tottingham set up a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Grady Babcock. But Byron battled back with a 63-yard rushing touchdown from Heimer on the ensuing possession.

That back and forth continued throughout the first half, with K-M’s Logan Louks later finding the end zone with a 40-yard rush off an option pitch. Heimer added another score for Byron to even things up heading to halftime.

But what a difference a half can make. The Bears came out of the intermission refusing to give an inch to the Kasson-Mantorville offense and didn’t relent for two full quarters. The Bears dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball.