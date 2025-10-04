Live scores and updates from Week 6 football around Minnesota

We’re in the home stretch of the 2025 high school football season, with the end of the regular season not even two weeks out.

Strib Varsity is following big games happening Friday, including Chanhassen at Chaska, Hastings at St. Thomas Academy and Kasson-Mantorville at Byron, and we’ll have scores and updates from other games around Minnesota.

You can follow our live scoreboard and watch livestreams of these three games:

Tune in at 9:30 p.m. for Episode 7 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” In addition to scores and highlights, Shaver will interview players, coaches and reporters in the field. And you won’t want to miss the Taco Bell Teams of the Night — two teams will be picked to receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

Chanhassen wide receiver Loghan Gustad celebrates with teammate James Kopfmann (11) after Gustad scored the first touchdown of the game Friday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Minnesota

Andover 34, Rogers 31: Joseph Mapson ran for a touchdown with 3:47 left, putting the Huskies ahead. Mapson also has three touchdown passes. Andover is ranked ninth in Class 6A and trying to win by comeback for the second week in a row. Last week the Huskies defeated Anoka 62-61 after trailing 42-21 at halftime.

Elk River 42, Armstrong 15: Among Elk River’s scoring plays was a 91-yard kickoff return by its quarterback, Levi Harris. The Elks are ranked fifth in Class 5A.

Woodbury 28, Mounds View 17: Woodbury improves to 4-2.