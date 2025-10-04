George Thole was 32 when he arrived at Stillwater High School to coach the football Ponies. He had won big at tiny Casselton, N.D. (27-0), served an autumn coaching Gophers freshmen for Murray Warmath in 1968 and was an assistant for Richfield’s Bob Collison in 1970.

Thole’s first season at Stillwater was 1971, and that also was the last for Collison as the football coach for Richfield. As the athletic director, Collison hired Dick Walker to replace him, and Walker became another Richfield legend.

A slightly different timeline might have led to Thole sticking with Richfield — a Lake Conference athletic power at the time — and passing on the rebuilding that would be required at Stillwater. The Ponies were 33-88-4 over the previous 15 seasons.

Fortunately for Stillwater athletics, Thome was never one to doubt himself, storming into the challenge of transforming the Ponies from St. Paul Suburban also-rans to a state power.

“George would have the team crowded into their small family home on Thursday nights as our final game preparation,” Tim Kumerow said Friday. “We were jammed together; offense on one level, defense on the other. And the night usually included an appearance by ‘Thole-nac.’

“It was a play on the Johnny Carson bit, ‘Carnac the Magnificent.’ George was Carson, and our assistant, Jerry Foley, would be Ed McMahon, the straight man. And they would do the big buildup, George going through all the antics before opening the envelope.”

The questions came after the answers in this legendary bit, and on this week a half-century later, it might have gone like this:

Foley: ”Soren Gam." Thole-nac: “Can you name a placekicker from Denmark?”