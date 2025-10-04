Chanhassen knocks Chaska off its game, takes victory over district rival

Knowing his team’s intra-district rival well, Chanhassen coach Cullen Nelson stressed to his players before meeting Chaska on Friday the importance of not letting the Hawks play the type of game they wanted to play.

“They’re a running team,” Nelson said. “We couldn’t afford to go three-and-out, give them the ball, let them eat clock and win the field position battle. We had to start fast.”

And so they did. The Storm scored the first two times they had the ball, built a 21-point lead late in the first half and rode that momentum to a 28-14 victory in front of an overflow crowd at Chaska.

Quarterback Nathan Ramler capped the Storm’s opening drive, a 68-yard, eight-play affair, with a 12-yard scoring strike to Loghan Gustad. After Chanhassen, ranked fourth in Class 5A, forced No. 8 Chaska into its second straight three-and-out, the Storm struck quickly.

Ramler found Kade Bush, the Storm’s Arkansas-committed tight end, down the right sideline. Bush showed off his Division I speed, outracing the Chaska defense for a 56-yard score and a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

“Our plan was to make a statement early, try to get everyone a touch and get our rhythm going,” Ramler said. “That’s been our biggest thing this year, trying to get in a good rhythm with everybody contributing.”

While the offense what putting up points, the Chanhassen defense was at its stubborn best. The Storm’s front seven was in fine form, not letting the Hawks get a first down until late in the first half.