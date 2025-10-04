Grand Rapids spoils North Branch’s perfect season with 40-point night

In both 2023 and 2024, Grand Rapids’ season came to an end at the hands of North Branch in the Class 4A, Section 7 semifinals. Friday’s meeting was a regular-season clash, but the Thunderhawks made sure they didn’t suffer another loss in Vikings territory, racking up a 40-8 victory.

Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn emerged satisfied with what he learned about his team and its opponent, and he figured North Branch gained something, too. There’s always a chance the teams meet again.

“It’s huge, and it’s big for them too, right? To get an idea of of who they are, what they do, all that stuff is incredibly important going into the section tournament,” Spahn said.

North Branch lost for the first time in 2025. The Vikings and Thunderhawks are both 5-1, and each holds a top-10 ranking in Class 4A: North Branch is No. 6 and Grand Rapids No. 8.

“Hopefully this win seals a bye for us so that we can rest some guys and get ready to go come that first section game,” Spahn said.

All of Grand Rapids’ 40 points came in the first half, with the six touchdowns split evenly between the first and second quarters. Half of the Thunderhawks’ points were thanks to senior running back Jaxon Rabbers, who scored three rushing touchdowns.

“I just played mad. I played with emotion,” Rabbers said. “I finally just didn’t try to spin it too much and juke it, and I just put the shoulder down and ran.”