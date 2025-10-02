Strib Varsity reporters Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller, continuing a long tradition, try to predict winners of high school football games every week. We keep track, just so we can pick on whoever’s losing.

Trouble is, nobody’s losing. Each has been right 14 times this season and wrong seven times.

That could change. They took a look at four of Friday’s games, and they disagree on half of them. Here are their picks with their analysis:

Kasson-Mantorville KoMets (5-0) at Byron Bears (5-0), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: The Bears have been obliterating opponents by an average of 36 points this season, and that doesn’t tell the whole story of their dominance. Byron’s defense has allowed only one touchdown in the first three quarters of its five games this year. Yes, you read that right. Opponents have been outscored 201-9 by the fourth quarter. Kasson-Mantorville lost 42-0 against Byron last year. It will be ugly but not a shutout Friday. The pick: Byron 45, Kasson-Mantorville 10

Jim says: Byron has been the bully of Class 4A this season, but there is more to this game than bragging rights. The top seed in Section 1 of Class 4A is on the line, as is the lead in the Skyway District. And, of course, Kasson-Mantorville is motivated for a little payback from last year. If this was at Kasson, I might call an upset. As it is, I think RB Carson Heimer and Byron survive their biggest test of the season. The pick: Byron 30, Kasson-Mantorville 20

WATCH: Strib Varsity subscribers can watch the section rivals face off at 7 p.m. here.

Chanhassen Storm (4-1) at Chaska Hawks (4-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Chanhassen quarterback Nathan Ramler is making a strong case he’s the top passer in the state this season, with 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also has completed 70% of his throws. But the Storm being able to run the ball and defend the ground game could be the difference vs. Chaska, which averages 270 rushing yards per game. The Hawks lost twice against Chanhassen last year, including 20-6 in the Class 5A, Section 2 semifinals. The pick: Chanhassen 27, Chaska 14

Jim says: Chanhassen was plenty motivated last week, taking out its frustrations on Mankato East after losing to St. Thomas Academy in a lightning-shortened game. Chaska is in a similar situation here, coming off its first loss of the season. The Hawks need to slow down the Storm passing attack and shorten the game with their ground-and-pound running game. They’ve lost four straight to their Eastern Carver County School District brethren. I’m leaning Hawks. The pick: Chaska 27, Chanhassen 21

Hastings Raiders (3-2) at St. Thomas Academy Cadets (5-0), 6 p.m.

Marcus says: The Cadets didn’t necessarily look like the No. 1 team in Class 5A in the first half of last week’s game against Apple Valley. They still pulled away and won 36-14. Hastings fell to Apple Valley 45-28 on Sept. 19, but Zack Shatek rushed for 184 yards. Shatek is coming off a 234-yard, four-touchdown performance in a bounce-back win last week vs. Two Rivers. But STA might not need to slow him down much to stay undefeated. The pick: St. Thomas Academy 34, Hastings 14