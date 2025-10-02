Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Week 6 high school football picks: Strib Varsity writers tackle matchup of perfection

The meeting of undefeated Class 4A teams Byron and Kasson-Mantorville is their first target this week.

Chanhassen quarterback Nathan Ramler is among the most successful passers in the state. On Friday night, he will test himself against Chaska. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Marcus Fuller and Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Strib Varsity reporters Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller, continuing a long tradition, try to predict winners of high school football games every week. We keep track, just so we can pick on whoever’s losing.

Trouble is, nobody’s losing. Each has been right 14 times this season and wrong seven times.

That could change. They took a look at four of Friday’s games, and they disagree on half of them. Here are their picks with their analysis:

Kasson-Mantorville KoMets (5-0) at Byron Bears (5-0), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: The Bears have been obliterating opponents by an average of 36 points this season, and that doesn’t tell the whole story of their dominance. Byron’s defense has allowed only one touchdown in the first three quarters of its five games this year. Yes, you read that right. Opponents have been outscored 201-9 by the fourth quarter. Kasson-Mantorville lost 42-0 against Byron last year. It will be ugly but not a shutout Friday. The pick: Byron 45, Kasson-Mantorville 10

Jim says: Byron has been the bully of Class 4A this season, but there is more to this game than bragging rights. The top seed in Section 1 of Class 4A is on the line, as is the lead in the Skyway District. And, of course, Kasson-Mantorville is motivated for a little payback from last year. If this was at Kasson, I might call an upset. As it is, I think RB Carson Heimer and Byron survive their biggest test of the season. The pick: Byron 30, Kasson-Mantorville 20

  • WATCH: Strib Varsity subscribers can watch the section rivals face off at 7 p.m. here.

Chanhassen Storm (4-1) at Chaska Hawks (4-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Chanhassen quarterback Nathan Ramler is making a strong case he’s the top passer in the state this season, with 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also has completed 70% of his throws. But the Storm being able to run the ball and defend the ground game could be the difference vs. Chaska, which averages 270 rushing yards per game. The Hawks lost twice against Chanhassen last year, including 20-6 in the Class 5A, Section 2 semifinals. The pick: Chanhassen 27, Chaska 14

Jim says: Chanhassen was plenty motivated last week, taking out its frustrations on Mankato East after losing to St. Thomas Academy in a lightning-shortened game. Chaska is in a similar situation here, coming off its first loss of the season. The Hawks need to slow down the Storm passing attack and shorten the game with their ground-and-pound running game. They’ve lost four straight to their Eastern Carver County School District brethren. I’m leaning Hawks. The pick: Chaska 27, Chanhassen 21

Hastings Raiders (3-2) at St. Thomas Academy Cadets (5-0), 6 p.m.

Marcus says: The Cadets didn’t necessarily look like the No. 1 team in Class 5A in the first half of last week’s game against Apple Valley. They still pulled away and won 36-14. Hastings fell to Apple Valley 45-28 on Sept. 19, but Zack Shatek rushed for 184 yards. Shatek is coming off a 234-yard, four-touchdown performance in a bounce-back win last week vs. Two Rivers. But STA might not need to slow him down much to stay undefeated. The pick: St. Thomas Academy 34, Hastings 14

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim says: Is it fair to bill this game as a matchup of two top running backs, Zack Shatek of Hastings and Dominic Baez of St. Thomas? It’s a team game, after all, but these two are difference-makers. Shatek is getting accustomed to being the focus of opposing defenses, but the brawny Cadets are a different animal altogether. Shatek will know he has been in a fight when this one is over. Don’t underestimate Baez; he can go the distance at any time. The pick: St. Thomas Academy 40, Hastings 14

Grand Rapids Thunderhawks (4-1) at North Branch Vikings (5-0), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: North Branch played Grand Rapids twice last season and split the games, including a 29-28 loss in the regular season. The Vikings got revenge, 20-14, in the Class 4A, Section 7 semifinals. The same scenario could play out this season but in reverse. The Thunderhawks will keep the momentum going from last week’s upset over Hermantown. The pick: Grand Rapids 31, North Branch 21

Related Coverage

Jim says: My inclination in this game is to ask which team is positioned to let down. I’m looking squarely at Grand Rapids, which handed Hermantown its first loss last week. The Thunderhawks will have shown me something if they can go on the road and take another undefeated team down. North Branch is a throwback bunch, a group unafraid to do the dirty jobs. Its phalanx of runners, led by tough-guy Logan Raine and speedy QB Ethan Thorsen, has been difficult slow down. The pick: North Branch 32, Grand Rapids 26

Comment

About the Authors

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Football

Varsity Traditions: Warroad football team wears orange to honor ancestors

Football

Henry Beaver, football player hospitalized for brain injury, savors good news

Football

Comments