Football is the most popular sport in Minnesota in terms of the number of participants.
Still, sometimes it seems as if the same names get talked about too much. Here’s a look at 15 players making a difference this season who haven’t received a lot of notice:
Carson Heimer, Byron, RB
Heimer was far from unknown in southern Minnesota after running for 1,561 yards in 2024, but he has caught the eye of the entire state this season. An MSU Mankato commit, he has 974 total yards (951 rushing) and 15 touchdowns for the Bears, ranked first in Class 4A and 10th in the Minnesota Top 25.
Preston Nelson, Champlin Park, RB
The explosive junior has been vital to the Rebels’ resurgence, rushing for 753 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per carry and scoring eight touchdowns through five games. Few players in the state accelerate through a hole faster than Nelson.
Tyshone Jenkins, Minneapolis North, RB/LB
So much attention has been paid to North’s dynamic passing attack that Jenkins has operated outside of the spotlight. Polars offensive coordinator Tom Lachermeier knows Jenkins’ worth. “We’ve got a great running back in Jenkins,” Lachermeier said of the junior who has rushed for 716 yards and 14 touchdowns. “And we’ve got at least four very good offensive linemen to block for him.”
Dominic Baez, St. Thomas Academy, RB
The Cadets are well known for their rugged running game, but quick-footed senior Baez gives them some pizazz. Blessed with exceptional vision and the speed to get to the corner and go the distance, Baez has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game for St. Thomas Academy, ranked first in Class 5A. His secret: “I just run where I don’t see feet,” Baez said after a recent victory over Chanhassen.
Kellen Bradley, Minneota, RB/LB
Taking over for graduated three-time state champion and record-holding running back Ryan Meagher has made for tough shoes to fill. Bradley has stepped in admirably, running for 485 yards and 10 TDs on 52 carries. He’s also done work on defense, with 28 tackles and two interceptions.
Izaak Johnson, Cretin-Derham Hall, QB
After losing their opener, the Raiders have ripped off four straight victories with Johnson’s passing at the forefront. The senior has completed 84 of 126 passes for 1,243 yards and has improved his totals in each game. He was 16-for-17 for 351 yards and six TDs in a recent romp over Tartan.
Logan Lachermeier, Minneapolis North, QB
A savvy thrower with a high football IQ, the 5-10½, 165-pound senior overcomes his lack of size with pinpoint accuracy, flawless timing and a cadre of talented receivers. He has completed 73.5% of his throws (83 of 113) for 1,481 yards and 17 touchdowns. That touchdown total leads the state.
From a wins and losses standpoint, the Tornadoes’ season has fallen short of their hopes, but the performance of 5-10, 195-pound junior Rush has been a bright spot. He had a huge game in a 62-61 loss to Andover, running for 300 yards and five touchdowns. With 627 yards through five games, Rush has vaulted himself into elite running back consideration.
David Erlandson, Breckenridge, RB
To say the 5-11, 205-pounder is hard-nosed might be an understatement. Many of his 755 rushing yards have come after contact. He refuses to go down easily, if at all, and is a prime reason the Cowboys are undefeated and ranked No. 6 in Class 1A.
Talan Witt, Alexandria, QB
How do you replace a Mr. Football winner who led the team to a state championship game? The 6-foot Witt, different physically from the departed 6-8 Chase Thompson, is himself a gifted athlete. He has passed for 960 yards and 10 touchdowns, completing a whopping 76% of his attempts.
Isaac Fredin, Springfield, WR
Fredin is WR1 for the Tigers’ high-octane passing offense. He has caught 28 passes from QB Parker Kuehn for 401 yards, but his nose for the end zone sets him apart. He has a state-leading 11 touchdown receptions.
Sam McGill, Albert Lea, DE
A host of players are worthy of recognition in the Tigers’ 5-0 season, but I’m leaning toward the 6-5, 213-pound senior. He also sees time on the offensive line, but it’s off the edge on defense where his presence is most strongly felt. He has 42 tackles, six for loss, and 2½ sacks.
Kane Thompson, International Falls, DE
Who needs a border wall when the 6-3, 200-pound Thompson, a tackling machine, is patrolling on defense for the Broncos? With 77 tackles, 13 for loss, and three forced fumbles, Thompson consistently lays waste to opposing offenses.
Will Kirsch, Waconia, WR/DB
The uber-athletic senior is a force all over the field. He is tied for the state lead in interceptions with four, returning two for touchdowns. He has returned a punt for a touchdown and has scored five times on 16 receptions as a receiver.
Logan Myers, Eastview, MLB
A throwback in the middle of the Lightning defense, the 6-2, 215-pound Myers makes his presence felt. His physical style has resulted in 37 tackles, five sacks, four tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. A fullback on offense, he seeks out contact and delivers a blow when he blocks.
