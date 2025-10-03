Football is the most popular sport in Minnesota in terms of the number of participants.

Still, sometimes it seems as if the same names get talked about too much. Here’s a look at 15 players making a difference this season who haven’t received a lot of notice:

Carson Heimer, Byron, RB

Heimer was far from unknown in southern Minnesota after running for 1,561 yards in 2024, but he has caught the eye of the entire state this season. An MSU Mankato commit, he has 974 total yards (951 rushing) and 15 touchdowns for the Bears, ranked first in Class 4A and 10th in the Minnesota Top 25.

Champlin Park running back Preston Nelson is averaging 7.5 yards per carry. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Preston Nelson, Champlin Park, RB

The explosive junior has been vital to the Rebels’ resurgence, rushing for 753 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per carry and scoring eight touchdowns through five games. Few players in the state accelerate through a hole faster than Nelson.

Tyshone Jenkins, Minneapolis North, RB/LB

So much attention has been paid to North’s dynamic passing attack that Jenkins has operated outside of the spotlight. Polars offensive coordinator Tom Lachermeier knows Jenkins’ worth. “We’ve got a great running back in Jenkins,” Lachermeier said of the junior who has rushed for 716 yards and 14 touchdowns. “And we’ve got at least four very good offensive linemen to block for him.”

Dominic Baez, St. Thomas Academy, RB

The Cadets are well known for their rugged running game, but quick-footed senior Baez gives them some pizazz. Blessed with exceptional vision and the speed to get to the corner and go the distance, Baez has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game for St. Thomas Academy, ranked first in Class 5A. His secret: “I just run where I don’t see feet,” Baez said after a recent victory over Chanhassen.

Kellen Bradley, Minneota, RB/LB

Taking over for graduated three-time state champion and record-holding running back Ryan Meagher has made for tough shoes to fill. Bradley has stepped in admirably, running for 485 yards and 10 TDs on 52 carries. He’s also done work on defense, with 28 tackles and two interceptions.

Izaak Johnson, Cretin-Derham Hall, QB

After losing their opener, the Raiders have ripped off four straight victories with Johnson’s passing at the forefront. The senior has completed 84 of 126 passes for 1,243 yards and has improved his totals in each game. He was 16-for-17 for 351 yards and six TDs in a recent romp over Tartan.