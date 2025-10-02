Henry Beaver doesn’t have to look back on the injury that ended his football season.

He gets to look forward to track and field.

Beaver, a senior captain and two-way lineman for Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, was hospitalized for nearly three weeks, the result of a ruptured arachnoid cyst that led to traumatic brain injury. He left the hospital Monday with good news. He’s recovering, said his mother, Shelly.

“Most of his motor skills are intact,” she said. “With the headaches, they had a hard time getting him up and moving. So he’s got a little bit of a balance issue. Other than that, everything else seems to be OK.”

Beaver took on a blocker from Kingsland early in the third quarter of a game Sept. 11 at Alden-Conger High School. The two players went down.

His mom remembers it this way:

“When it happened, he actually stood up after the hit, kind of turned around like toward the sideline and his knees buckled a little bit. … He almost started going the wrong way. That’s when everybody around him knew something wasn’t right. You could tell before he went down something wasn’t right.”

Henry was moved to a practice field by ambulance, then airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester. He had one surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, but it didn’t help as doctors hoped it would.