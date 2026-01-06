Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven produce the credentials

Anica Barze

Roseville • wrestling

Anica “Bo” Barze rounded out 2025 at the peak of the state girls wrestling rankings, sitting at No. 1 in the 118-pound weight class after a stellar start to her senior season.

Barze took first at the Hopkins Athena Invitational in December and returned to Hopkins to win at the Bengston Invitational on Jan. 3. She pinned Wayzata’s Natasha Kedrowski in 30 seconds to take first in the 118-pound division.

The Roseville girls placed second with 171 points behind first-place Lake City, which finished with 183 points.

“Bo is the best teammate and leader a team and coach could ask for,” coach Mike Homes said. “Her willingness to be challenged while also challenging and caring for others is unmatched.”

Last winter, en route to a third-place finish at the Minnesota State High School League state wrestling tournament, Barze led the Raiders in wins, was voted the girls wrestling program’s Most Valuable Wrestler and earned all-conference honors.

“She is such an impressive young woman,” Holmes said. “Her wrestling talent is her fifth-best talent or characteristic compared to her personality.”

