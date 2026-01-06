Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven produce the credentials

As December came to an end, the Mayo sophomore held the best times in the state this season for the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 free. He cut those marks down even further at the Maroon and Gold Meet at the University of Minnesota on Jan. 3, placing first and setting team records in the 200 (1 minute, 38.95 seconds) and the 500 (4:27.90).
He also led Mayo to a third-place finish in the 200 free relay and fourth in the 400 free relay.
“Kai always puts the team first and is a great role model and mentor for the younger swimmers,” Mayo coach Scott Diercks said. “His long-term swimming goals are to compete at the Olympic trials and swim for a top Division I team.”
Mia Sutch
Centennial/Spring Lake Park • girls hockey
Sutch, a sophomore forward, helped Centennial/Spring Lake Park win the Walser Invitational holiday tournament played Dec. 29-31. She tallied three goals and five assists across wins over Andover, Edina and Holy Family, then the top-ranked team in the state.
Sutch’s 36 points are second on the team this winter. Coach Sean Molin described her as “a fast, relentless skater” who “has made big strides in her overall team game in the last two seasons,” becoming trouble for opponents to contain.
Comments