Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven whose achievements got them noticed

Pengxu Lor

Champlin Park • boys diving

It has been a record-breaking start to Lor’s freshman season.

In the Rebels’ first four meets, he set three pool records — one at Fred Moore Middle School in Anoka and two at Jackson Middle School in Champlin — and he broke the Northwest Suburban Conference six-dive record with a score of 366.25.

“Pengxu is breaking pool and team records left and right so far this year,” Champlin Park co-coach Jake Cardinal said. “His high score in a six-dive list is 65 points higher than the second-highest score in Class AA diving. He has elevated his teammates skill level as well. Pengxu has been a reliable component to Champlin Park starting the season 4-0.”

All four of his record-breaking scores this season have bettered the previous Champlin Park school record previously held by Dan Croaston. Croaston won the diving title at the 1997 state meet — the last single-class state meet — with a record score of 532.70 before becoming a four-time Big Ten diving champion for the Gophers. Croaston’s state meet record stood until 2024, when Rosemount’s Lucas Gerten compiled a record of 539.60.

Competing for Maple Grove last season, Lor finished third at the Class 2A state meet with a score of 405.10.

Joszette Andresen

Minneapolis Southwest • girls basketball

The 5-foot-6 junior guard leads the Lakers in scoring with 21.7 points per game. Andresen scored a season-high 38 points in the Lakers’ 70-42 victory over Minneapolis Roosevelt on Dec. 17. That game was part of a three-game stretch in which Andresen scored 82 points. Andresen leads the Lakers, who are 5-4, in three-point field goals (30) and free throws made (72).