Varsity Traditions: Warroad football team wears orange to honor ancestors

Every September, the Warroad Warriors honor their ancestors by donning orange for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

“It’s just raising the awareness for the community and even the communities that are playing us at that time,” said Brandon Barker, Warroad’s football coach. “It’s bringing about a bigger purpose for the kids as well.”

Click the video box to see and hear more from the Orange Sock and Nickel games. Note: If the video is not showing, please refresh the page.

The football team hosts an annual Orange Sock Game to acknowledge the tens of thousands of Native American survivors of boarding and residential schools across the United States and Canada and those who lost their lives there.

“The reason why we wear the orange socks is to remember the Native kids back in the day, because they went through some hard times,” said Julian Garrigan, a sophomore running back and linebacker.

For Doot Boucha, the tradition allows him to keep alive the legacy of his grandfather Henry Boucha, Warroad legend, U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer and Native American advocate who died in 2023.

“I’m passionate for it because my grandpa was a really big part of Warroad and he would like us to wear the orange socks,” said Boucha, a freshman quarterback and safety.

The Warriors spread their passion to another important game, their rivalry battle with neighboring foe Roseau. Every year since 1999, they have played in the Nickel Game, and this year the Warriors won 28-8 to keep the wooden trophy for the fifth consecutive year.