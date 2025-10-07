ANNANDALE, MINN. – Isaiah Turner lifted the bottom of his shorts to reveal a scar etched along his right leg. Only part of the scar, he noted.

“It goes from my hip down to my knee,” he said.

The Annadale High senior paused for a second.

“At the end of the day,” he said, “I’m just grateful to be here.”

“Here” is a football field, his happy place. Turner wasn’t sure he would ever get to return to this spot as he lay in a hospital bed last October, awaiting another surgery in what felt like an endless series of them.

A seemingly routine tackle on a sweep run left Turner with a leg injury that required six surgeries over 12 days and could have resulted in amputation had his parents not brought him to the emergency room as soon as they did.

Turner initially thought he had suffered an ankle injury when two defenders brought him to the ground. The diagnosis was much more serious: compartment syndrome, a painful condition caused by an increase in pressure around muscles, restricting blood flow.