Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball ranking

Defending Class 4A boys basketball state champion Wayzata has three titles in five straight championship game appearances, so its place at the top of the preseason ranking is solidified.

Following the Trojans, Hopkins, Maple Grove and Totino-Grace could challenge for the No. 1 spot early this season, but only the Eagles have similar championship experience in recent years.

“I feel like we have a lot of young and old experience,” Totino-Grace senior Dothan Ijadimbola said. “This is definitely going to be a well-rounded team, a well-led team. We all know we have one goal, and that is to win a championship.”

Here are Strib Varsity’s statewide rankings entering the 2025-26 boys basketball season:

Minnesota Top 25

1. Wayzata (28-4 last season)

The Trojans return their top three scorers from last year’s Class 4A state champion with Iowa State recruit Christian Wiggins, Gophers recruit Nolen Anderson and fellow senior Isaac Olmstead. Also back is bruising senior Tommy Shunmugavelu, who stepped up in the state title game defensively — and he has frontcourt help from Sauk Rapids-Rice transfer Izayah Cook.

2. Hopkins (26-2)

The Royals lost their top two scorers on a team that averaged 90 points per game last season, but they still have plenty of firepower with brothers Jayden and Tre Moore leading the offense. This is the state’s deepest team talentwise with 6-9 junior Ahmed Nur and transfers Xavier Frelix (Park Center), Anthony Byrd (Cooper) and Kyree Nelson (Simeon Carter in Chicago).