East Ridge senior quarterback and Gophers basketball recruit Cedric Tomes has been cleared to play after recovering from a broken finger.

Tomes had surgery on his left index finger after he was injured during a Sept. 2 loss against Minnetonka. It’s uncertain whether he will start Friday against rival Stillwater.

A 6-1 dual-threat player, Tomes combined for 1,678 yards and 20 touchdowns passing and rushing last season.

A healthy diagnosis for Tomes is also a good sign for his senior year in basketball at East Ridge. He joined fellow Class of 2026 commit Nolen Anderson of Wayzata on an official visit with the Gophers last weekend.

The Raptors (3-3) have played juniors Leo Stalsberg and Logan Tretter at quarterback to replace Tomes. Stalsberg threw for 348 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in five games. Tretter went 13-for-20 for 127 passing yards in a 28-7 loss last week at Forest Lake.

Stillwater (3-3) is also dealing with injuries, including to junior starting quarterback Jack Runk, who suffered a torn ACL and MCL in a Sept. 19 loss vs. Mounds View.

Runk was having a breakout year as a new starter, passing for 694 yards and 11 touchdowns with two interceptions in four games. Stillwater also has played without standout senior running back Emilio Rosario-Matias, who is out indefinitely because of an undisclosed injury.