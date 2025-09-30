Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven high achievers from seven days

Chloe Aarness

Hastings • diving

The first time Chloe Aarness saw the wall at the Hastings pool listing all the Raiders’ past record-holders, she knew what she wanted to do.

Beat Mom.

Aarness, a junior diver for the Raiders, is undefeated in dual meets this season and has not lost a dual since she was a freshman.

Last week, she broke her own school record with a six-dive score of 289.50. At the same time, she broke her own Metro East conference record.

Aarness is the top-ranked girls high school diver in the state with an 11-dive score, the standard used at the state meet, of 493.30.

When she first took to the pool in third grade, Aarness was a swimmer. It was then she looked at the wall and noticed a familiar name among the school record holders. Her mother, Briana, was still listed for diving.

“I saw my mom’s record on the wall, and that’s when I started wanting to be a diver,” Chloe said.