Minnesota high school girls cross-country top-10 polls: Week 7

The Class 3A top 10 in girls cross-country has three new teams.

Mounds View made the biggest jump into the rankings, landing at No. 7. Chaska and Minnetonka also joined the Class 3A top 10, in eighth and 10th.

Burnsville’s Carley LaMotte continues her climb in the rankings. She went from unranked two weeks ago to sixth last week and settles into the fifth spot this week.

Farmington’s Lauren Lansing is back in the Class 3A top 10 at No. 10.

Delano, eighth in Class 2A, and Trinity/United, 10th in Class 1A, join their class’ top 10.

Red Wing’s Nora Hanson is the only newcomer to the Class 2A top 10, as the 10th-ranked runner.

Class 1A has two new runners in the top 10: New London-Spicer’s Kyla Vick and Lanesboro/Fillmore Central’s Autumn Rakosnik. Vick is No. 8 and Rakosnik is No. 10.

Class 3A

TEAMS