Minnesota high school girls cross-country top-10 polls: Week 7

Three fresh teams — Mounds View, Chaska and Minnetonka — joined the Class 3A rankings.

Emerging from the crowd is the goal of cross-country runners. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Class 3A top 10 in girls cross-country has three new teams.

Mounds View made the biggest jump into the rankings, landing at No. 7. Chaska and Minnetonka also joined the Class 3A top 10, in eighth and 10th.

Burnsville’s Carley LaMotte continues her climb in the rankings. She went from unranked two weeks ago to sixth last week and settles into the fifth spot this week.

Farmington’s Lauren Lansing is back in the Class 3A top 10 at No. 10.

Delano, eighth in Class 2A, and Trinity/United, 10th in Class 1A, join their class’ top 10.

Red Wing’s Nora Hanson is the only newcomer to the Class 2A top 10, as the 10th-ranked runner.

Class 1A has two new runners in the top 10: New London-Spicer’s Kyla Vick and Lanesboro/Fillmore Central’s Autumn Rakosnik. Vick is No. 8 and Rakosnik is No. 10.

Class 3A

TEAMS

1. Wayzata Previous poll: No. 1

2. St. Michael-Albertville Previous poll: No. 2

3. Waconia Previous poll: No. 4

4. Edina Previous poll: No. 3

5. Hopkins Previous poll: No. 5

6. Forest Lake Previous poll: No. 6

7. Mounds View Previous poll: not ranked

8. Chaska Previous poll: not ranked

9. Prior Lake Previous poll: No. 10

10. Minnetonka Previous poll: not ranked

INDIVIDUALS

1. Maddie Gullickson, Wayzata Previous poll: No. 1

2. Lila Golomb, Wayzata Previous poll: No. 2

3. Brynlee Wegener, Blaine Previous poll: No. 3

4. Mackenzie Myran, St. Michael-Albertville Previous poll: No. 4

5. Carley LaMotte, Burnsville Previous poll: No. 6

6. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello Previous poll: No. 5

7. Avery Hess, Waconia Previous poll: No. 7

8. Jazleen Malherek-Osario, Wayzata Previous poll: No. 8

9. Lyla Drayna, Edina Previous poll: No. 10

10. Lauren Lansing, Farmington Previous poll: not ranked

Class 2A

TEAMS

1. Minneapolis Southwest Previous poll: No. 1

2. Perham Previous poll: No. 2

3. St. Peter Previous poll: No. 3

4. Mankato East Previous poll: No. 4

5. Northfield Previous poll: No. 5

6. Little Falls Previous poll: No. 6

7. Orono Previous poll: No. 7

8. Delano Previous poll: not ranked

9. Winona Previous poll: No. 8

10. Hermantown Previous poll: No. 9

INDIVIDUALS

1. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes Previous poll: No. 1

2. Keira Friedrich, St. Peter Previous poll: No. 2

3. Hannah Boese, Spectrum Previous poll: No. 3

4. Cassie Wellman, Fergus Falls Previous poll: No. 4

5. Annika Midness, Minneapolis Southwest Previous poll: No. 5

6. Nora Prekker, Minneapolis Southwest Previous poll: No. 6

7. Anniston Rolf, Simley Previous poll: No. 7

8. Makayah Petricka, Red Wing Previous poll: No. 9

9. Annabel Schendel, Minneapolis Southwest Previous poll: No. 10

10. Nora Hanson, Red Wing Previous poll: not ranked

Class 1A

TEAMS

1. New London-Spicer Previous poll: No. 1

2. St. Cloud Cathedral Previous poll: No. 2

3. Redwood Valley Previous poll: No. 3

4. Mankato Loyola-Cleveland Previous poll: No. 4

5. Providence Academy Previous poll: No. 5

6. Riverside Christian Previous poll: No. 6

7. Northwest Nighthawks Previous poll: No. 7

8. St. John’s Prep Previous poll: No. 8

9. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central Previous poll: No. 9

10. Trinity/United Previous poll: not ranked

INDIVIDUALS

1. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley Previous poll: No. 1

2. Margaret Duffy, St. John’s Prep Previous poll: No. 2

3. Sophia Stencil, Maple River Previous poll: No. 3

4. Isabel Pass, Nova Classical Previous poll: No. 4

5. Charlotte Meyer, Mankato Loyola-St. Clair Previous poll: No. 5

6. Kendra Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks Previous poll: No. 6

7. Valerie Quast, Mankato Loyola-St. Clair Previous poll: No. 7

8. Kyla Vick, New London-Spicer Previous poll: not ranked

9. Julieann Wobbrock, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Previous poll: No. 10

10. Autumn Rakosnik, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central Previous poll: not ranked

Comments