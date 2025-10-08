Skip to main content
Minnesota’s high school football class-by-class state polls for Week 7

Class 6A’s Maple Grove stands alone as a unanimous top pick in the seven football classes.

The rest of the state is chasing Maple Grove, the only unanimous top-ranked team in the seven football classes. Crimson fullback Jeffrey Nordvold had Stillwater's defense giving chase in the season opener. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Football: Minnesota state polls

First-place votes in parentheses, followed by record, total points, previous ranking.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (11), 6-0, 110, 1

2. Minnetonka, 6-0, 99, 2

3. Forest Lake, 6-0, 87, 3

4. (tie) Centennial, 5-1, 60, 7

4. (tie) Lakeville South, 5-1, 60, 5

6. Rosemount, 5-1, 58, 4

7. Andover, 5-1, 40, 9t

8. Eden Prairie, 4-2, 39, 4

9. Champlin Park, 5-1, 37, 9t

10. Shakopee, 4-2, 11, 6

Others receiving votes: Woodbury 2, Blaine 1

CLASS 5A

1. St. Thomas Academy (10) 5-0, 109, 1

2. Spring Lake Park (1), 5-0, 87, 2

3. Chanhassen, 5-1, 79, 4

4. Alexandria, 5-1, 71, 3

5. Mahtomedi, 6-0, 67, 6

6. Elk River, 5-1, 65, 5

7. Cretin-Derham Hall, 5-1, 51, 7

8. Monticello, 5-1, 36, 9

9. Rochester Mayo, 5-1, 15, NR

10. Waconia, 4-2, 9, 10

Others receiving votes: Chaska 4, Mankato East 4, Bemidji 3, Buffalo 3, Northfield 2

CLASS 4A

1. Byron (9), 6-0, 108, 1

2. Marshall (2), 6-0, 101, 2

3. Kasson-Mantorville, 5-1, 76, 3

4. Stewartville, 5-1, 58, 7

5. (tie) Grand Rapids, 5-1, 51, 8

5. (tie) Rocori, 5-1, 51, NR

7. Orono, 4-2, 44, 5

8. Fergus Falls, 5-1, 33, 4

9. Hill-Murray, 5-1, 25, 10

10. Hermantown, 5-1, 20, 9

Others receiving votes: Holy Angels 19, North Branch 9, St. Peter 5, South St. Paul 5

CLASS 3A

1. Annandale (8), 6-0, 105, 1

2. Pequot Lakes (1), 6-0, 90, 2

3. Pierz (1), 6-0, 84, 4

4. Waseca (1), 6-0, 80, 3,

5. Minneapolis North, 6-0, 67, 5,

6. Pine Island, 6-0, 50, 6

7. St. Croix Lutheran, 6-0, 42, 7

8. Albany, 5-1, 38, 8t

9. Holy Family, 5-1, 33, 8t

10. Albert Lea, 5-1, 7, 10

Others receiving votes: Luverne 3, Spectrum 3, St. Peter 2, Two Harbors 2, Breck 1, Winona Cotter 1

CLASS 2A

1. Jackson County Central (9), 6-0, 107, 1

2. Chatfield (2), 6-0, 87, 2

3. Holdingford, 6-0, 80, 3

4. Staples-Motley, 6-0, 71, 4

5. Goodhue, 6-0, 63, 5

6. Pillager, 6-0, 59, 6

7. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 6-0, 54, 7

8. Moose Lake-Willow River, 6-0, 53, 8

9. Redwood Valley, 5-1, 12, 9

10. Aitkin, 5-1, 10, NR

Others receiving votes: Eden Valley-Watkins 8, Osakis 6, Barnesville 1, Triton 1

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (10), 6-0, 107, 1

2. Springfield, 6-0, 93, 2

3. (tie) Fillmore Central (1), 6-0, 80, 3t

3. (tie) Mahnomen/Waubun 6-0, 80, 3t

5. Cleveland, 6-0, 67, 5

6. Breckenridge, 6-0, 59, 6

7. Barnum, 5-1, 39, 8

8. Red Lake County, 5-1, 36, 9

9. Dawson-Boyd, 5-1, 14, NR

10. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 5-1, 10, 7

Others receiving votes: Parkers Prairie 7, Upsala/Swanville 4, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 4, Park Christian 3, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 1

NINE-PLAYER

1. Hills-Beaver Creek (9), 6-0, 106, 1

2. Kittson County Central (1), 7-0, 89, 2

3. Mabel-Canton, 6-0, 79, 4

4. Wabasso (1), 6-0, 59, 6

5. Red Rock Central, 6-0, 63, 5,

6. Hillcrest Lutheran, 6-0, 58, 7t

7. Mille Lacs, 6-0, 45, 7t

8. Edgerton, 5-1, 31, 3

9. Cook County, 5-0, 15, NR

10. Stephen-Argyle, 6-1, 14, NR

Others receiving votes: Bertha-Hewitt 12, Kingsland 12, Cromwell-Wright 11, Spring Grove 5

The polls are compiled by Strib Varsity staff writer Jim Paulsen from voting by media members across Minnesota. Voters: Randy Shaver, Strib Varsity; Marcus Fuller, Strib Varsity; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Pat Ruff, Rochester Post Bulletin; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune; Jamey Malcomb, Duluth News Tribune; Reagan Hoverman, Duluth News Tribune; Brian Jerzak, formerly of Prep RedZone; Steve Thomson, WCCO Radio; Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Daily News; Andy Rennecke, St. Cloud Live; Jim Paulsen, Strib Varsity

