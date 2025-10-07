Streaming Friday: Marshall visits Fergus Falls in matchup of standout Class 4A teams

Two of Class 4A’s top teams face off Friday when Fergus Falls (5-1) hosts Marshall (6-0) in a football game streaming live on Strib Varsity.

Watch the matchup Friday at 7 p.m. here.

Fergus Falls, which moved up from Class 3A, was undefeated until last week. The Otters’ loss to Rocori dropped them out of Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25.

Wide receiver Isaiah Holmes has been a large factor on the Fergus Falls offense, and Wisconsin-Eau Claire commit Parker Thielke is one Otter to watch on defense.

Marshall quarterback Levi Maeyaert has passed for 10 touchdowns and rushed for three. Andrew Stelter leads the team with eight rushing TDs and three TD catches. He has also contributed 24 total tackles, including four for loss, and two sacks.

The Tigers’ defensive leader, Southwest Minnesota State commit JR Vierstraete, plays on the line and has 25 total tackles (18 solo), four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

Marshall, now No. 18 in the Minnesota Top 25, escaped a close one against Orono last week, winning 13-12. Before that game, the Tigers had averaged 40.2 points while holding opponents to an average of 3.8 points.