Streaming Friday: Waconia hosts rival Chaska with postseason in mind

Longtime rivals Chaska and Waconia meet again this week with section seeding on the line, and Strib Varsity subscribers can catch the action live.

The teams enter Friday’s game with 4-2 overall records and 1-2 section records. Both lost to Chanhassen and a Mankato school.

Chaska started the season 4-0 and peaked at No. 2 in Class 5A in the statewide media polls compiled by Strib Varsity. The Hawks lost to Mankato West 28-21 two weeks ago and to Chanhassen 28-14 last week.

The start of their skid coincided with the loss of their starting quarterback. Matthew Welter, who passed for three touchdowns and ran for eight touchdowns in four games, has been sidelined with an MCL injury.

Sam Summer, who picked up 13 total tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections in the first four games, has stepped up in Welter’s stead. Summer passed for one TD and rushed for another in the two games since he shifted over from defense.

Chaska will want to watch out for Will Kirsch, who leads Waconia with 21 catches for 389 yards and seven touchdowns. His five interceptions, two of which he returned for scores, are tied for most in the state.

Waconia bounced back from a 41-16 loss to Chanhassen in Week 3 with two resounding wins before suffering a 22-21 defeat at Mankato East last week.