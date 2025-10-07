Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Streaming Friday: Waconia hosts rival Chaska with postseason in mind

Chaska and Waconia are neck and neck in Class 5A, Section 2. Friday’s football game, streaming live on Strib Varsity, will give one team an edge.

Chaska’s Trey Castilla III (3) drops a pass while being defended by Chanhassen defensive back Logan Smith in the third quarter at Chaska last Friday. Chaska will seek to end its losing streak when it visits Waconia on Friday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Longtime rivals Chaska and Waconia meet again this week with section seeding on the line, and Strib Varsity subscribers can catch the action live.

Watch the Wildcats host the Hawks on Friday at 7 p.m. here.

The teams enter Friday’s game with 4-2 overall records and 1-2 section records. Both lost to Chanhassen and a Mankato school.

Chaska started the season 4-0 and peaked at No. 2 in Class 5A in the statewide media polls compiled by Strib Varsity. The Hawks lost to Mankato West 28-21 two weeks ago and to Chanhassen 28-14 last week.

The start of their skid coincided with the loss of their starting quarterback. Matthew Welter, who passed for three touchdowns and ran for eight touchdowns in four games, has been sidelined with an MCL injury.

Sam Summer, who picked up 13 total tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections in the first four games, has stepped up in Welter’s stead. Summer passed for one TD and rushed for another in the two games since he shifted over from defense.

Chaska will want to watch out for Will Kirsch, who leads Waconia with 21 catches for 389 yards and seven touchdowns. His five interceptions, two of which he returned for scores, are tied for most in the state.

Waconia bounced back from a 41-16 loss to Chanhassen in Week 3 with two resounding wins before suffering a 22-21 defeat at Mankato East last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaska won the Class 5A title in 2019, the last time it made the state tournament. Waconia last appeared at state in 2007.

Related Coverage

Comment

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

See More

More From Football

Streaming Friday: Marshall visits Fergus Falls in matchup of standout Class 4A teams

Football

Streaming Thursday: Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Braham in even football matchup

Football

Comments