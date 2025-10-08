Watch live Friday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 8

Get ready for another jam-packed episode of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver,” with two nights of football games to go over.
Shaver will have the rundown on the several games taking place on Thursday, as well as all of Friday night’s action. We’ll have special coverage from Albert Lea this week, where the Tigers and their winning season are the talk of the south. Don’t miss it.
Watch Episode 8 of “Strib Varsity Live” on Friday at 9:30 p.m. here:
And don’t forget, next week’s episode will stream on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. Tune in before MEA weekend begins to see Shaver recap the last games of the regular season.
This Friday, Shaver is bringing you scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:
- Waseca vs. Albert Lea
- Mahtomedi vs. Cretin-Derham Hall
- Marshall vs. Fergus Falls
- Pillager vs. Staples-Motley
- Byron vs. Stewartville
- Two Harbors vs. Pequot Lakes
- Wabasso vs. Red Rock Central
- Stillwater vs. East Ridge
- Chaska vs. Waconia
- Edina vs. Minnetonka
- St. Michael-Albertville vs. Moorhead
- Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Braham
- Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Springfield
- Eden Prairie vs. Eastview
- Breck vs. St. Croix Lutheran
- Spring Lake Park vs. Buffalo
- Robbinsdale Armstrong vs. Robbinsdale Cooper
- Andover vs. Osseo
- St. Thomas Academy vs. Two Rivers
St. Thomas Academy coach Travis Walch is scheduled to join Shaver live in the studio, and there will be more exclusive interviews with a big list of expected guests: Byron running back Carson Heimer, Waseca defensive back Deron Russell, Cretin-Derham Hall quarterback Izaak Johnson, Springfield quarterback Parker Kuehn, Minnetonka coach Mark Esch and Staples-Motley coach Drew Potter.
And, of course, we’ll name two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night, who will receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.
“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.
Comments