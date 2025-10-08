Skip to main content
Year of the RB? Ten rushers competing to be called Minnesota’s best running back

Martin Sleen, Zack Shatek and Carson Heimer are fighting for the state rushing title. Others are flying under the radar but have strong credentials.

Clockwise from top: Taye Reich of Moorhead, Dominic Baez of St. Thomas Academy, James Engle of Maple Grove and Preston Nelson from Champlin Park are among running backs competing for the 2025 rushing title. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Trying to decide who is the best running back in Minnesota high school football this season is like trying to pick your favorite Halloween candy.

There are so many great choices. It’s hard to go wrong with any decision.

Five players have rushed for more than 1,100 yards and at least 16 touchdowns entering Week 6: Martin Sleen of Hermantown, Zack Shatek of Hastings, Carson Heimer of Byron, Caleb Francois if Minnetonka and James Engle of Maple Grove. Sleen, Shatek and Heimer each are averaging more than 200 yards through six games.

Sleen and Shatek are separated by 56 yards and flip-flopped as the state’s leading rusher the past two weeks.

The highest-ranked tailback from a recruiting standpoint is Francois, committed to Iowa State. But Francois has returned to quarterback, where he played last season, because Minnetonka’s starting quarterback is injured.

Then there’s arguably the most underrated back in the metro, senior Dominic Baez of St. Thomas Academy, the No. 1 team in Class 5A.

“Rankings don’t really mean that much,” said Baez, who outrushed Shatek 155-80 in last week’s 48-13 win vs. Hastings. “At the end of the day, even if I don’t have the best stats and I still get the win, that’s all I care about. And rankings are very subjective to me.”

Here are 10 running backs making a strong case to be called the best at their position this year, in alphabetical order:

Dominic Baez

Senior, St. Thomas Academy

Size doesn’t matter much. A combination of power and speed from Baez’s 5-8, 185-pound frame has him averaging 159 yards rushing. He scored seven total TDs in wins vs. Chanhassen, Apple Valley and Hastings. College: uncommitted

James Engle

Senior, Maple Grove

Just call him “Big Game James” in his first season as the starting tailback. Engle rushed for more than 200 yards in wins vs. Eden Prairie, Edina and St. Michael-Albertville, including a season-high 242 vs. the Hornets. He also has 10 TDs in his past two games. College: Minnesota State Mankato

Carson Heimer

Senior, Byron

Hard to find a back as productive as Heimer the past two seasons. He rushed for over 1,500 yards for the two-time Class 4A state champions in 2024. But the 6-1, 195-pound athlete could eclipse that mark this year thanks to game highs of 246, 261 and 288 yards. Surprisingly, he’ll play defense at the next level. College: Minnesota State Mankato

Preston Nelson

Junior, Champlin Park

In Champlin Park’s 42-41 win vs. Anoka last week in the “Battle for the Paddle,” Nelson had 171 yards rushing and four touchdowns, including two scores in the fourth quarter that gave the Rebels the lead. His 253-yard performance vs. Rogers also stood out. College: undecided

Caleb Kamara

Senior, Burnsville

Kamara might be the fastest back in the state. He showed why he’s a Division I recruit with a 300-yard game vs. Two Rivers last month. He’s also a big-play threat in the receiving game. College: Northern Iowa

Taye Reich

Junior, Moorhead

Reich is the only running back in the state holding a scholarship offer from the Gophers and P.J. Fleck. The Class of 2027 standout hasn’t put up eye-popping numbers, but he’s produced several 100-yard games after Moorhead moved up to Class 6A. College: undecided

Zack Shatek

Junior, Hastings

One of the most electrifying playmakers of the past two seasons, the 6-foot, 185-pound “Shady” Shatek put his speed and shiftiness on full display with a 376-yard, five-TD game vs. Bloomington Jefferson. Talented junior tight end Marlowe Strain’s season-ending knee injury put even more on Shatek’s shoulders. College: undecided

Martin Sleen

Junior, Hermantown

Sleen’s built more like a wide receiver at 6-1, 170 pounds, but his vision and breakaway speed allowed him to score nine of his state-high 22 TDs in back-to-back games, 308 against Duluth East and 376 vs. Cloquet. Sleen looks even better than last year, when he had 1,600 yards and 24 TDs. College: undecided

Nic Swanson

Senior, Lakeville South

A backup last season, the 6-foot, 200-pound Swanson burst onto the scene with 251 yards rushing in his starting debut. He splits the load with junior Griffen Dean at times, but a four-TD game vs. rival Lakeville North and 175 yards vs. Eagan showed he’s the go-to guy. College: undecided

Nick Thein

Senior, Pine Island

Thein won a Class 2A state baseball title last season, but he’s proving again to be one of the state’s top football players. He’s had three games with more than 190 rushing yards and averages 11.6 yards per carry. College: undecided

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

