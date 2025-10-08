Trying to decide who is the best running back in Minnesota high school football this season is like trying to pick your favorite Halloween candy.

There are so many great choices. It’s hard to go wrong with any decision.

Five players have rushed for more than 1,100 yards and at least 16 touchdowns entering Week 6: Martin Sleen of Hermantown, Zack Shatek of Hastings, Carson Heimer of Byron, Caleb Francois if Minnetonka and James Engle of Maple Grove. Sleen, Shatek and Heimer each are averaging more than 200 yards through six games.

Sleen and Shatek are separated by 56 yards and flip-flopped as the state’s leading rusher the past two weeks.

The highest-ranked tailback from a recruiting standpoint is Francois, committed to Iowa State. But Francois has returned to quarterback, where he played last season, because Minnetonka’s starting quarterback is injured.

Then there’s arguably the most underrated back in the metro, senior Dominic Baez of St. Thomas Academy, the No. 1 team in Class 5A.

“Rankings don’t really mean that much,” said Baez, who outrushed Shatek 155-80 in last week’s 48-13 win vs. Hastings. “At the end of the day, even if I don’t have the best stats and I still get the win, that’s all I care about. And rankings are very subjective to me.”

Here are 10 running backs making a strong case to be called the best at their position this year, in alphabetical order: