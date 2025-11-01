After finishing right on Robert Mechura’s heels at last year’s boys cross-country state meet, Minnetonka’s Sean Fries made sure to avoid any close calls Saturday.

Fries, a Stanford-bound senior, won his first Minnesota cross-country state championship after building a 26-second lead by the 2-mile mark of the Class 3A race at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

Mechura, from Roseville, won the two previous Minnesota state titles before heading to the University of North Carolina. With Fries pushing him at state last year, Mechura finished in 15 minutes, 3.7 seconds, which stood as Minnesota’s Class 3A record for a 5,000-meter race until Fries bested it Saturday at 14:50.6.

Shakopee senior Owen Stuwe was second in 15:24.5.

Fries acknowledged that coming so close last year motivated him all season.

“I was hoping to end with a really good finish last year at state, and obviously coming in second against Rob isn’t anything to be really disappointed about,” Fries said. “But yeah, I was obviously hoping to better that today.”

Fries said he used a “boring race strategy.”

“No need to overcomplicate things ever,” he said. “I just kind of went out strong and tried to keep going from there.”