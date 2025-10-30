Wayzata’s big day? What to know about Saturday’s cross-country state meet.

The field is set for the Minnesota cross-country state championships Saturday at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

Wayzata’s girls team is aiming for a fourth straight state championship in Class 3A. Perham’s boys team, seeking its first Class 2A title, enters the meet ranked No. 1 in that class.

This could be the last state meet at Bolstad, as the University of Minnesota has put the 141-acre property up for sale. A petition to keep the U from selling the property has more than 1,900 signatures.

Here’s what else to know about the state meet:

Race schedule

10 a.m. – Boys Class 1A

10:45 a.m. – Girls Class 1A

12:15 p.m. – Boys Class 2A

1 p.m. – Girls Class 2A