Wayzata’s big day? What to know about Saturday’s cross-country state meet.

Both of Wayzata’s teams are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A heading into perhaps the last day of championship races at Les Bolstad Golf Course.

Saturday's cross-country state meet could be the last of championship racing at Les Bolstad Golf Course. The University of Minnesota has said it will sell the golf course. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The field is set for the Minnesota cross-country state championships Saturday at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

Wayzata’s girls team is aiming for a fourth straight state championship in Class 3A. Perham’s boys team, seeking its first Class 2A title, enters the meet ranked No. 1 in that class.

This could be the last state meet at Bolstad, as the University of Minnesota has put the 141-acre property up for sale. A petition to keep the U from selling the property has more than 1,900 signatures.

Here’s what else to know about the state meet:

Race schedule

10 a.m. – Boys Class 1A

10:45 a.m. – Girls Class 1A

12:15 p.m. – Boys Class 2A

1 p.m. – Girls Class 2A

2:30 p.m. – Boys Class 3A

3:15 p.m. – Girls Class 3A

Wayzata sweep?

The Minnesota Cross-Country Coaches Association has Wayzata ranked No. 1 in Class 3A for both girls and boys. Edina won last year’s boys title. Before that, Wayzata won three state boys titles in a row. The four highest-ranked 3A boys teams this year after Wayzata are Rosemount, Blaine, Two Rivers and Minneapolis Washburn.

Top billing

Minnetonka’s Sean Fries and Wayzata’s Maddie Gullickson have been the 3A favorites all season, with both chasing their first state cross-country titles. Both are ranked No. 1.

Gullickson is heading to North Carolina State, and her biggest challenger Saturday could be Gophers commit Carley LaMotte of Burnsville.

Fries is heading to Stanford and has a chance to break the course and meet records set last year by Roseville’s Robert Mechura (15 minutes, 03.7 seconds). The course is 5,000 meters. The No. 2-ranked runner in boys 3A is Owen Stuwe, a senior from Shakopee.

Whose race is it?

The boys 2A race looks wide open. Challengers include David Obst of Kasson-Mantorville, Gabe Hallen of Orono, Emery Wirth of Annandale, Samuel Deutz of Marshall and Charlie Bortnem of Dassel-Cokato.

In girls 2A, the rankings list Keira Friedrich, a senior from St. Peter who has won seven races this season, followed by Annika Hall of Chisago Lakes and Hannah Boese of Spectrum.

Winona Cotter’s Erik Semling won the boys 1A title last year as a freshman and is the clear favorite Saturday.

Staples-Motley senior Audrey Brownell won the girls 1A state title last year. She’ll be challenged this time by Margaret Duffy of St. John’s Prep, who was fourth last year as a sophomore.

