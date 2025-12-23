Federal government gives MSHSL, MN DOE new 10-day window to resolve Title IX violation

The Trump administration is again giving the Minnesota Department of Education and the state’s high school league 10 days to resolve being noncompliant with Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in any school or education program that receives federal funds, or risk losing government funding.

A nearly 10-month investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights determined Minnesota was in violation of Title IX for its decade-old bylaw that allows athletes assigned male at birth to compete in female sports.

Title IX applies to athletes, the classroom, campus safety, employment, discrimination and more.

On Dec. 22, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) gave notice to the Minnesota Department of Education and the MSHSL that it may initiate the administrative process to suspend, terminate or refuse to grant funding to schools and education programs if the two entities fail to agree to a proposed resolution to gain compliance.

The U.S. DOE initially declared Minnesota in violation of Title IX on Sept. 30 and gave the MN DOE and MSHSL a 10-day window to comply with the federal government’s demand to change the state’s transgender athlete policy or risk losing federal funding.

The state of Minnesota sent a letter to the Trump administration on Oct. 10 saying it would not offer a “substantive response” to a demand to ban transgender players from girls sports, citing a lack of clarity amid the government shutdown.

Minnesota Solicitor General Liz Kramer wrote that the timeline for state action was unclear and criticized the federal Title IX investigation and the suggestion that the state “faces imminent cuts to federal funding” unless it makes changes.

According to the Dec. 22 notice shared on X by Linda McMahon, the U.S. Secretary of Education, the OCR on Dec. 9 contacted the MN DOE and MSHSL seeing whether both parties were interested in signing a voluntary resolution agreement. The MSHSL and MN DOE had to respond by Dec. 15.