Trump administration could strike Minnesota in several ways over transgender athlete policy

Minnesota education leaders face a fight to protect millions in federal funding in a standoff with the Trump administration over the state’s policy allowing transgender athletes to play girls sports.

The administration attempted to pressure Maine to change its policy by pulling funding for schools, and it made similar threats in Massachusetts and California. What consequences could await Minnesota are unknown this week, just days after the state’s Department of Education and Minnesota State High School League were put on a 10-day deadline to change its policy or “risk imminent enforcement action.”

What is known: The decade-old MSHSL bylaw allowing athletes assigned male at birth to compete in girls sports has created tension among the 500-plus member schools while potentially putting federal funding in jeopardy over what the U.S. Department of Education is calling a violation of Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination.

Minnesota receives about 10%, or $1.4 billion, of its annual school funding from the federal government. It’s likely too soon to guess at any potential consequences of noncompliance, said Scott Croonquist, executive director of the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, an organization of more than 50 school districts in the Twin Cities. But school leaders have been “living in this world of uncertainty for months now” because of threats to withhold federal funding from schools over gender and DEI policies, Croonquist said.

“The uncertainty has really ramped up in the last several months,” Croonquist said. At this point, he added, school leaders are just “waiting to see how it sorts out and hoping for the best.”

The topic received short mention during Thursday’s regularly scheduled MSHSL board meeting, and Executive Director Erich Martens said his team is “in receipt of their information, and right now, our legal counsel is reviewing all aspects of it.” He had no further comment afterward.

State officials have said the new federal policy is in direct violation of the equal protection clause of the Minnesota Constitution, as well as a violation of Minnesota’s Human Rights Act.

Around Minnesota, school board members have raised concerns and questions about their district’s contracts with the MSHSL amid ongoing federal scrutiny of the league’s bylaw.