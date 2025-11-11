All-Minnesota Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year: Wayzata’s Maddie Gullickson

Wayzata runner Maddie Gullickson showed this fall why she’s a highly coveted recruit for North Carolina State, one of the best college cross-country programs in the nation.

Gullickson, Strib Varsity’s All-Minnesota Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year, won her first individual cross-country state championship Nov. 1 by taking the Class 3A title. She left her closest competitor 37 seconds behind at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

“I teared up watching the video of her building to the finish line,” Wayzata coach Kalsey Beach said. “Maddie is known for her fast finishes, and this was no exception. Seeing the smile creep onto her face … was the visual of a huge goal being accomplished.”

Gullickson already had won three track and field state titles in the 3,200 meters and one in the 1,600. She helped Wayzata to its first team track and field title since 2007 back in June, followed by a fourth consecutive cross-country team state title.

With a running résumé like that, where does one go next?

“I’m a competitor, and I knew that going to a school like N.C. State would push me to my limits,” said Gullickson, who committed to the Wolfpack in August.

N.C. State reeled off three consecutive NCAA team titles from 2021 to ’23. The Wolfpack are ranked No. 2 in the nation, behind Brigham Young.

“N.C. State is getting a runner who has experience to build off of and limitless potential,” Beach said. “Maddie just keeps getting better. Every season, every race, she continues to build as she gains strength, knowledge and confidence with every step.”