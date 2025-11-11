Skip to main content
All-Minnesota Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year: Wayzata’s Maddie Gullickson

Wayzata’s Maddie Gullickson continues to win state titles and is the Strib Varsity Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year.

Wayzata senior Maddie Gullickson smiles as she crosses the finish line at Les Bolstad Golf Course on Nov. 1 for her first cross-country state championship. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Wayzata runner Maddie Gullickson showed this fall why she’s a highly coveted recruit for North Carolina State, one of the best college cross-country programs in the nation.

Gullickson, Strib Varsity’s All-Minnesota Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year, won her first individual cross-country state championship Nov. 1 by taking the Class 3A title. She left her closest competitor 37 seconds behind at Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

“I teared up watching the video of her building to the finish line,” Wayzata coach Kalsey Beach said. “Maddie is known for her fast finishes, and this was no exception. Seeing the smile creep onto her face … was the visual of a huge goal being accomplished.”

Gullickson already had won three track and field state titles in the 3,200 meters and one in the 1,600. She helped Wayzata to its first team track and field title since 2007 back in June, followed by a fourth consecutive cross-country team state title.

With a running résumé like that, where does one go next?

“I’m a competitor, and I knew that going to a school like N.C. State would push me to my limits,” said Gullickson, who committed to the Wolfpack in August.

N.C. State reeled off three consecutive NCAA team titles from 2021 to ’23. The Wolfpack are ranked No. 2 in the nation, behind Brigham Young.

“N.C. State is getting a runner who has experience to build off of and limitless potential,” Beach said. “Maddie just keeps getting better. Every season, every race, she continues to build as she gains strength, knowledge and confidence with every step.”

Gullickson credited several former teammates for their influences on her career. Talk about a dream team. To name just a few of Gullickson’s former Wayzata teammates, there’s Abbey Nechanicky (now at the University of Colorado), Teegan Anderson (Missouri), Grace Weber (Gophers) and Grace Mignone (Gophers).

“I think it’s super cool to see how high school runners can go and compete and do well in college and stuff,” Gullickson said.

Gullickson entered the state cross-country meet determined to break the 17-minute mark on Bolstad’s 5,000-meter course. Her previous best time was 17:11, but she delivered a 16:54.

Related Coverage

“I was so proud of the gears she kept finding throughout the race,” Beach said. “She never settled and kept building her momentum all the way to the finish line. Races like this can be intimidating, but Maddie used the big crowds, competitive field and energy of the moment to fuel her.”

It was a sight the Wayzata running community is used to seeing.

About the Author

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

