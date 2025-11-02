Wayzata runner and team win girls cross-country state championships

Wayzata cross-country standout Maddie Gullickson had a lot to celebrate Saturday night.

The Trojans won their fourth consecutive state championship, and Gullickson raced far ahead of the field at Les Bolstad Golf Course for her first individual state crown.

A senior who’s heading to North Carolina State, Gullickson traversed the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 54.3 seconds.

Anna VanAcker, a senior from Forest Lake, finished 37 seconds behind in second place. Burnsville senior Carley LaMotte, committed to the Gophers, was third at 17:39.6.

Gullickson’s previous best for a 5,000-meter course was 17:11.

“My big goal this season was to break 17, so that was so cool to be able to do it here,” Gullickson said.

She’s been a big part of Wayzata’s cross-country dynasty, but she’s quick to share credit with her teammates.

Wayzata dominated the competition for this latest team state title. Besides Gullickson, Jazleen Malherek-Osorio finished fifth, Lila Golomb eighth, Miley Clark ninth and Alissa Ledman 14th. Ledman is a freshman, and the other four are seniors.