Wayzata runner and team win girls cross-country state championships

Maddie Gullickson and her Trojans teammates swept Class 3A, St. Peter’s Keira Friedrich won the 2A race and St. John’s Prep’s Margaret Duffy took the 1A title.

Maddie Gulllickson of Wayzata approaches the finish line in the Class 3A girls cross-country state championship race Saturday at Les Bolstad Golf Course. Gullickson won the race, and Wayzata won the team title. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Wayzata cross-country standout Maddie Gullickson had a lot to celebrate Saturday night.

The Trojans won their fourth consecutive state championship, and Gullickson raced far ahead of the field at Les Bolstad Golf Course for her first individual state crown.

A senior who’s heading to North Carolina State, Gullickson traversed the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 54.3 seconds.

Anna VanAcker, a senior from Forest Lake, finished 37 seconds behind in second place. Burnsville senior Carley LaMotte, committed to the Gophers, was third at 17:39.6.

Gullickson’s previous best for a 5,000-meter course was 17:11.

“My big goal this season was to break 17, so that was so cool to be able to do it here,” Gullickson said.

She’s been a big part of Wayzata’s cross-country dynasty, but she’s quick to share credit with her teammates.

Wayzata dominated the competition for this latest team state title. Besides Gullickson, Jazleen Malherek-Osorio finished fifth, Lila Golomb eighth, Miley Clark ninth and Alissa Ledman 14th. Ledman is a freshman, and the other four are seniors.

Gullickson said her Wayzata teammates are her best friends.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “I mean, I’ve won [four] state championships in track, but coming out here for cross is just a whole ’nother thing because I have my whole team here with me.”

Gullickson said the state title means even more given the adversity she’s faced.

“During the summer, I had a stress fracture in my foot,” she said. “I raced with it for, like, half the track season, and then we finally went and got it checked out.”

She said she also dealt with a recent illness.

“Those were kind of some bumps in the road,” she said. “But it’s been really fun coming out to compete.”

Class 2A: St. Peter runner wins

St. Peter senior Keira Friedrich used to be a two-sport athlete — and that’s just counting the fall sports. Friedrich decided to give up soccer and concentrate on cross-country this fall, and the result was a Class 2A state title. She completed the course in 18:03.

Minneapolis Southwest won the 2A state title, with Perham coming in second and Northfield third.

Class 1A: St. John’s Prep junior climbs to the top

St. John’s Prep junior Margaret Duffy won the 1A state title in 17:55.5 after finishing fourth last year. Audrey Brownell, who won the state title for Staples-Motley last year, finished second this time. New London-Spicer won a tiebreaker with St. Cloud Cathedral for the 1A team title; each scored 97 points.

