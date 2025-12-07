Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Wayzata’s girls cross-country team wins Nike Cross Nationals team title

Led by Maddie Gullickson, the Trojans won a national title in Portland, Ore.

Maddie Gullickson, shown Nov. 1, when she won Minnesota's Class 3A state cross-country championship. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

On Nov. 1, the Wayzata girls cross-country team proved it was the best in Minnesota.

Saturday, the Trojans took it one step further, winning the Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) in Portland, Ore.

Wayzata’s girls team also won a national title at this event in 2013.

Recent Coverage

This time, Minnesota’s individual state champion, Maddie Gullickson, led the way for the Trojans, finishing seventh with a time of 17:21.8 on the 5,000 meter course.

Wayzata’s Jazleen Malherek-Osorio finished 51st, Alissa Ledman 74th, Lila Golomb 88th, Addison Neitz 93rd and Chloe Kissell 166th. All are seniors except Golomb, a freshman.

The Trojans won it with 142 points, only five fewer than Niwot High School, which is located near Boulder, Colo.

On the boys side, Minnetonka’s Sean Fries also finished seventh in the nation, with a time of 15:17.0. He was Minnesota’s state champion, as well.

Fries is heading to Stanford next year, and Gullickson to North Carolina State.

Comment

About the Author

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

See More
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Girls Cross Country

All-Minnesota Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year: Wayzata’s Maddie Gullickson

Girls Cross Country

Wayzata runner and team win girls cross-country state championships

Girls Cross Country

Comments