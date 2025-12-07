Wayzata’s girls cross-country team wins Nike Cross Nationals team title
Led by Maddie Gullickson, the Trojans won a national title in Portland, Ore.
Recent Coverage
About the Author
Joe Christensen
Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter
Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.See More
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments