Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

Ahead of Saturday’s game between the top two girls hockey teams in Minnesota, Holy Family goaltender Kayla Swartout explained an inside joke for this year’s Fire team.
Swartout, a senior committed to Wisconsin, doesn’t call her nerves “butterflies” in her stomach, but rather loud and ground-shaking dinosaurs, and her teammates picked up the terminology.
Said Swartout: “The dinosaurs stomp in overtime.”
And overtime was what it took for Holy Family to edge Hill-Murray, Class 2A’s reigning champions, 3-2. Sophomore forward Angie Cody scored the game winner, assisted by freshman Audrey Nichols and senior Ella Nonweiler with just over a minute remaining in the eight-minute overtime period.
“[Coach Randy Koeppl] did say I was going to score tonight,” said Cody, whose second goal of the season earned her a spot at the bottom of a Holy Family dog pile. “[The puck] came to me on the blue line, and I skated it in, and then I threw it to Audrey. She made a really good pass right back to me.”
Nichols tallied an assist on each Holy Family goal.
After Holy Family senior forwards Maddy Kimbrel and Addy Cowan each scored on power plays, a young and speedy Pioneers squad dialed up the pressure in the second and third periods. Sophomore Gwynn Skoogman got Hill-Murray on the board 16 seconds after Cowan’s second-period goal, then Hannah Rychley tied the game with over three minutes to play.
Hill-Murray had a 47-29 shot advantage, but Swartout made a season-high 45 saves.
“They’re so fast and offensive that you know they’re coming, you know they’re crashing the net. They’re always there for the rebound,” Swartout said.
Holy Family, which became an independent team in the 2018-19 season, had never held the No. 1 spot in state rankings, Koeppl said. Last year, Holy Family lost to Hill-Murray twice and went on to finish third in Class 2A on the program’s first trip to state.
All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted. Player’s college commitment in parentheses.
1. Holy Family (8-0) Previous rank: 2
In addition to its win over Holy Family, the Fire beat Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 9-0 with a hat trick from Kimbrel and two goals each by sophomore Allie DeFauw and freshman Ella Olsen.
2. Hill Murray (8-1) Previous rank: 1
Before their loss to Holy Family, the Pioneers topped South St. Paul 8-0, with eight different players finding the back of the net.
3. Minnetonka (6-0-1) Previous rank: 3
Freshman Carmen Benedict scored twice in a 5-1 win over Buffalo as the Skippers blue line only allowed seven shots. Sophomore Claire Sommerfeld picked up a goal and assist in a 5-2 victory over Wayzata.
4. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (7-1-1) Previous rank: 5
Sophomore Mia Sutch scored five times to power a 16-1 win over Elk River before Centennial/Spring Lake Park took on Maple Grove, another top-10 team, and left with a 3-1 victory.
5. Edina (5-2) Previous rank: 4
Six players each picked up a pair of points in the Hornet’s 6-0 win over Eden Prairie, highlighted by two goals from sophomore Hazel Schenkelberg.
6. Bemidji (7-0) Previous rank: 6
The Lumberjacks didn’t compete last week but play host to top-ranked Holy Family on Friday.
7. Warroad (1A, 7-2) Previous rank: 8
The Warriors picked up a trio of wins last week. First, freshman Olivia Anthony notched four goals across 7-0 wins against Crookston and Gentry Academy. Then, Warroad beat fellow Class 1A contender Breck 3-1, behind two goals from junior Jaylie French (Dartmouth).
8. Maple Grove (6-2) Previous rank: 7
Junior Hadley Bakker scored twice in the Crimson’s 3-1 win over Eden Prairie.
9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-2) Previous rank: 9
Senior Grace Bendickson netted two goals, senior Katie Zakrajsheck (St. Cloud State) picked up two assists and junior Talla Hansen (Minnesota) recorded one of each as the Red Knights handled Andover 4-1.
10. Woodbury (8-0-1) Previous rank: 11
Junior goaltender Alyssa Polaski made 74 saves on 75 shots faced across three wins over Park of Cottage Grove, Orono and Forest Lake.
11. Breck (1A, 7-1) Previous rank: 10
Aside from the loss to Warroad, the Mustangs shutout Roseau 4-0.
12. Blake (1A, 6-2) Previous rank: 13
Junior Callie Arthur got the Bears’ scoring started, then recorded assists on Blake’s next two goals in a 3-1 win over Westonka/Southwest Christian.
13. Orono (1A, 5-4) Previous rank: 19
Junior Vivienne Anderson made 32 saves to help Orono edge Dodge County 2-1 at the United Heroes League’s outdoor rink in Hastings. The teams raised $4,300 to support military families.
14. Dodge County (1A, 6-2) Previous rank: 12
The Wildcats’ only action last week was their loss to Class 1A foe Orono.
15. Marshall (1A, 10-1) Previous rank: 17
After sizable wins over Fairmont, Luverne and South Central, junior Brooklyn Mauch is the state’s leader in total points, with 38 through 11 games.
16. Andover (4-4) Previous rank: 18
The Huskies lost to the Red Knights but bested Moorhead 3-2 with a goal and assist from junior Julia Gerdes.
17. Moorhead (5-4) Previous rank: 14
The Spuds bounced back from the loss to Andover with an 11-1 rout of Elk River. Juniors Shay Benson and Anna Bjorkman each scored twice with four assists.
18. Farmington (5-2-1) Previous rank: 16
The Tigers beat Eastview 5-0 behind two goals and two assists from sophomore Taylor Risch. They also drew a tie with Eagan 1-1.
The Mirage had a 1-1 tie with Grand Rapids/Greenway and came from behind to beat Blaine 2-1, thanks to a game-winner from senior Mya Gunderson.
20. Mankato East (1A, 7-0-1) Previous rank: 22
The Cougars totaled 29 goals in wins over New Prague, Austin and Osseo/Park Center. Sophomore Ella Fugazzi has 11 goals on the year, a team high.
21. Westonka/Southwest Christian (1A, 4-2-1) Previous rank: 25
Sophomore defender Marian Omann tallied two goals and two assists as the Whitehawks beat Holy Angels 5-2.
22. Stillwater (6-1-1) Previous rank: unranked
The Ponies have bagged at least six goals in their last four games, including in three wins last week. Senior Mariah Hooten had a hat trick against Hayward, and junior goaltender Haley Solnitzky is up to three shutouts.
23. Alexandria (6-3-1) Previous rank: unranked
The Cardinals are 6-1 in their last seven games. Junior Anna Korynta scored three times across a 5-3 win over Apple Valley and a 4-3 defeat of Buffalo.
24. Thief River Falls (1A, 7-2) Previous rank: 24
The Prowlers didn’t play last week but start this week against East Grand Forks.
25. Rosemount (5-4) Previous rank: unranked
After losing their first three games, the Irish are 5-1 since. Last week, sophomore Kenna Hatleli scored the game-winner to beat Lakeville North 2-1.
