Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

Ahead of Saturday’s game between the top two girls hockey teams in Minnesota, Holy Family goaltender Kayla Swartout explained an inside joke for this year’s Fire team.

Swartout, a senior committed to Wisconsin, doesn’t call her nerves “butterflies” in her stomach, but rather loud and ground-shaking dinosaurs, and her teammates picked up the terminology.

Said Swartout: “The dinosaurs stomp in overtime.”

And overtime was what it took for Holy Family to edge Hill-Murray, Class 2A’s reigning champions, 3-2. Sophomore forward Angie Cody scored the game winner, assisted by freshman Audrey Nichols and senior Ella Nonweiler with just over a minute remaining in the eight-minute overtime period.

“[Coach Randy Koeppl] did say I was going to score tonight,” said Cody, whose second goal of the season earned her a spot at the bottom of a Holy Family dog pile. “[The puck] came to me on the blue line, and I skated it in, and then I threw it to Audrey. She made a really good pass right back to me.”

Nichols tallied an assist on each Holy Family goal.

After Holy Family senior forwards Maddy Kimbrel and Addy Cowan each scored on power plays, a young and speedy Pioneers squad dialed up the pressure in the second and third periods. Sophomore Gwynn Skoogman got Hill-Murray on the board 16 seconds after Cowan’s second-period goal, then Hannah Rychley tied the game with over three minutes to play.

Holy Family’s goaltender Kayla Swartout (#1) makes a save in the third period in Victoria, Minn. on Saturday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hill-Murray had a 47-29 shot advantage, but Swartout made a season-high 45 saves.