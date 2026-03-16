Benilde-St. Margaret’s decides not to continue with Damian Johnson as its boys basketball coach

Benilde-St. Margaret’s has decided not to bring back Damian Johnson as its boys basketball head coach, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told Strib Varsity.

The former Gophers men’s basketball player recently completed his sixth season as BSM’s coach. School officials declined to comment.

The Red Knights finished 13-15 this past season under Johnson, including a 5-8 conference record. In six seasons, Johnson compiled a coaching record of 108-52, which included three consecutive Metro West Conference titles from 2023 to 2025.

BSM won five games the season before Johnson was hired in 2020. After going 8-9 during the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season, the Red Knights improved to 18-10 and finished second in the conference in the 2021-22 season.

The team finished 24-5 in the 2022-23 season, which included winning the program’s first Metro West Conference title, but the season ended with a loss to Orono in the Class 3A, Section 6 championship game. BSM lost to Orono in the section playoffs in the last four seasons, including 77-72 in the section semifinals this year.

The 2024-25 season was Johnson’s best season with the Red Knights, when the team finished with a 26-3 record, including going 14-0 in the Metro West. The team suffered a 77-55 loss to Orono in the section title game that season.

The Red Knights’ top player this year was expected to be senior guard Kobbe Willis, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury. That contributed to a tough season to end to Johnson’s tenure at BSM.

Before taking over BSM, Johnson was North St. Paul’s coach from 2017 to 2020. He finished 56–22 overall with the Polars in three seasons, which included two Metro East titles.