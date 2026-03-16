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Benilde-St. Margaret’s decides not to continue with Damian Johnson as its boys basketball coach

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A former Gopher, Johnson led the program to three consecutive conference titles from 2023 to 2025.

In six seasons, Damian Johnson compiled a coaching record of 108-52 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, which included three consecutive Metro West Conference titles from 2023 to 2025. The school decided not to bring back Johnson as its boys basketball coach. (Brennan Schachtner)
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By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Benilde-St. Margaret’s has decided not to bring back Damian Johnson as its boys basketball head coach, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told Strib Varsity.

The former Gophers men’s basketball player recently completed his sixth season as BSM’s coach. School officials declined to comment.

The Red Knights finished 13-15 this past season under Johnson, including a 5-8 conference record. In six seasons, Johnson compiled a coaching record of 108-52, which included three consecutive Metro West Conference titles from 2023 to 2025.

BSM won five games the season before Johnson was hired in 2020. After going 8-9 during the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season, the Red Knights improved to 18-10 and finished second in the conference in the 2021-22 season.

The team finished 24-5 in the 2022-23 season, which included winning the program’s first Metro West Conference title, but the season ended with a loss to Orono in the Class 3A, Section 6 championship game. BSM lost to Orono in the section playoffs in the last four seasons, including 77-72 in the section semifinals this year.

The 2024-25 season was Johnson’s best season with the Red Knights, when the team finished with a 26-3 record, including going 14-0 in the Metro West. The team suffered a 77-55 loss to Orono in the section title game that season.

The Red Knights’ top player this year was expected to be senior guard Kobbe Willis, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury. That contributed to a tough season to end to Johnson’s tenure at BSM.

Before taking over BSM, Johnson was North St. Paul’s coach from 2017 to 2020. He finished 56–22 overall with the Polars in three seasons, which included two Metro East titles.

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With the Gophers, Johnson was known for his leadership and defensive prowess while playing for head coaches Dan Monson and Tubby Smith from 2006 to 2010.

The Red Knights haven’t advanced to the state tournament since 2010. The program was state runner-up in 2007 and won the 3A boys championship in 2008. The BSM girls program, meanwhile, won its fourth consecutive Class 3A state title March 14 under coach Tim Ellefson.

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About the Author

Marcus Fuller

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Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

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