Ryan Carter named White Bear Lake girls hockey coach

“The WBLAHS activities office is thrilled to welcome Ryan Carter to our girls hockey program,” WBLAHS athletic director Brian Peloquin said in a news release April 29. “Carter brings professional expertise as a former NHL player, successful coach and NHL broadcaster. He knows Minnesota hockey but also has long-standing connections with the community as a graduate from WBLAHS. We are excited about the growth in our program that will undoubtedly result from Carter at the helm.”

Carter, who played 10 years in the NHL, graduated from White Bear Lake before playing in college at Minnesota State Mankato.

Carter, 42, previously coached his daughters on White Bear Lake’s youth hockey team and will try to bring the program back to the girls hockey state tournament after a seven-year absence.

Carter, who also works as a color commentator for the Wild, started his pro career with Anaheim before playing for Carolina, Florida and New Jersey. He played his final season with the Wild in 2016 and went on to host the “Wild on 7th” podcast, along with analyzing play-by-play for the FanDuel Sports Network.

The center had 12 career points in the Stanley Cup playoffs, won the Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007 and tallied 280 points across his junior hockey, college and pro careers. He helped carry the White Bear Lake boys hockey team to the state tournament in 2001 and was a 2002 Mr. Hockey finalist.

After a rocky past two seasons, with 34 combined losses from 2024 to 2026, the Bears are looking to turn a page with Carter behind the bench. Stillwater shut out White Bear Lake 5-0 in a Class 2A, Section 4 quarterfinal Feb. 7, bringing the Bears’ 8-17-1 season to an end.