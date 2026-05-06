Editor’s note: This is the first Recruiting Across Minnesota, a new Strib Varsity feature on recruiting in Minnesota high school sports.

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Waseca football star Deron Russell is part of a generation of Minnesota high school athletes experiencing something new in recruiting.

Playing time. Winning culture. Relationships. Those are still main selling points by college programs, as is name, image and likeness (NIL) money.

The latest: college coaches pitching their programs as potential layover stops on the way power conferences and eye-popping NIL.

Russell, headed to North Dakota State, said schools mentioned in their recruiting pitches that Ohio State or Oregon could want him if he developed in their program first.

“And that in a couple of years I can have every school in the nation come calling,” said Russell, an uber-athletic Strib Varsity All-Minnesota defensive back.

Athletes, mainly in sports such as football and men’s and women’s basketball that attract the most NIL dollars, have more opportunities to leave behind lower-level Division I schools — or even in D-II, D-III — to transfer to higher-profile programs for added exposure and potentially life-changing paydays.