There are four senior starters on the Apple Valley upstarts who were playing in the Class 4A boys basketball state championship game Saturday night, March 28, at Williams Arena.

There is no need to trace their previous whereabouts before settling into this south suburban high school that’s about to celebrate its 50th anniversary in the fall.

“We have 14 players on the roster and only one who hasn’t always been here, and sports didn’t have anything to do with him transferring,” Eagles coach David Collier said. “His family moved because they found a place to live here.”

Collier was a player at DeLaSalle as the Islanders were winning back-to-back Class 2A state titles in 1998 and 1999. He greatly admired that school and coached there for 15 years.

“I coached at every level except varsity,” Collier said. ”DeLaSalle always has been close to my heart."

Collier and his wife, Annastasia, had a growing family and moved to Apple Valley. When a varsity coaching job opened there for the 2022-23 school year, Collier applied. He did so with fine recommendations from DeLaSalle and his work in club programs, and Collier was hired.

“That first Apple Valley season, we won four games, and our first game — and loss — was against Chaska,“ Collier said.

The twist here was obvious. At the end of Collier’s fourth season Saturday night, the Eagles were playing Chaska — another surprise team coming out of the opposite bracket — for the state’s large-school championship.