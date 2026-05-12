Greater Minnesota is peaking when it comes to producing Division I football talent. Championed by the towns of Hills (population of about 700) and Beaver Creek (population of about 300), whose southwest Minnesota-based co-op is fresh off the 2025 Nine-Player state championship, greater Minnesota is pumping out size, versatility and talent far above its weight class.

With the chaos of summer prospect camps roaring into the front view, here are some recruits on the rise, listed in alphabetical order.

Isaiah Asuma, Cherry

Class of 2027 | athlete | 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

With one of the most familiar last names in Minnesota high school basketball over the past half-decade, the youngest Asuma generated some big news as a football prospect this spring. The junior, mostly known up to this point for his efforts on the court as Cherry’s point guard, burst onto the football recruiting scene with an offer from 2025 FCS champion Montana State in mid-April after a visit to Bozeman. An electric playmaker on the gridiron, Asuma might be more interested in playing football at the next level than we thought.

Cannon Craigmile, Marshall

Class of 2027 | linebacker | 6-3, 220 pounds

You can’t have a greater Minnesota football list without a prospect from Marshall. The southwest Minnesota powerhouse has some tremendous up-and-comers, led by Craigmile. Standing at a reported 6-3 and 220 pounds, he didn’t attend a camp anywhere last summer, but he had a great junior season with the Tigers, flashing natural playmaking ability on both sides of the ball. This led to just about every NSIC program reaching out with an offer this spring. Craigmile could rise into the D-I recruiting sphere with some strong in-person showings in June.

Lucas Fuhr, Redwood Valley

Class of 2027 | defensive back | 6-0, 180 pounds

Another under-the-radar recruit on the rise, Fuhr is one of the fastest football players in the state. The Class 2A product has already clocked multiple 100-meter sprints in the 10.9s this outdoor track and field season, and his top-end speed — not to mention ball skills, burst and versatility on the gridiron — should make him a popular name on the summer camp circuit over the next two months.