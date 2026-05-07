Iowa State football lands Minneapolis Camden junior lineman

Minneapolis Camden junior Zivad Robinson didn’t wait long to make his college decision after receiving a scholarship offer from Iowa State this spring.
The 6-3, 275-pound defensive lineman announced his commitment to the Cyclones during a home visit from one of the program’s coaches on Wednesday, May 6.
Robinson, ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the state’s 2027 class by Prep Redzone, chose Iowa State over offers from North Dakota State, North Dakota and South Dakota.
So far, 15 of the top 25 prospects in the state’s 2027 class have committed to play Division I football, including Shakopee’s Blake Betton, the No. 1 player, going to Penn State.
The Gophers have five commitments for the 2027 freshman class, with Wayzata’s Eli Diane, Edina’s Gage Geyer and Moorhead’s David Mack, Taye Reich and Jett Feeney.
Minnetonka’s Caleb Francois, Strib Varsity’s 2025 All-Minnesota Football Player of the Year, signed with Iowa State as part of its 2026 recruiting class.
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