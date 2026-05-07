Iowa State football lands Minneapolis Camden junior lineman

Minneapolis Camden junior Zivad Robinson didn’t wait long to make his college decision after receiving a scholarship offer from Iowa State this spring.

The 6-3, 275-pound defensive lineman announced his commitment to the Cyclones during a home visit from one of the program’s coaches on Wednesday, May 6.

Robinson, ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the state’s 2027 class by Prep Redzone, chose Iowa State over offers from North Dakota State, North Dakota and South Dakota.