How Minnesota’s high school football schedules are made

Creating football team schedules for hundreds high schools across Minnesota requires a heavy diet of spread sheets. Complicated, color-coded ones.

These documents are a necessity when dealing with so many variables to ensure every eight-game schedule, for each team, fits specific needs from traveling constraints to annual rivalry games.

For Spring Lake Park activities director Will Wackman and Minnetonka director of activities Ted Schultz, it’s just business as usual.

Wackman, along with Reed Hornung, the athletic director at St. Thomas Academy, is in charge of creating football schedules for teams in Class 5A. Schultz, meanwhile, leads a committee of Twin Cities-area athletic directors that include Blaine’s Shannon Gerrety, Lakeville North’s Mike Zweber and Mounds View’s Jim Galvin in charge of creating schedules for Class 6A, the classification for the state’s largest schools.

Both committees lean heavily on organizational flow charts to track copies of paperwork that go into the creation of schedules.

“Every team wants to be 8-0,” Wackman said. “But that’s not realistic. Our ideal schedule would be for every team to go 4-4. To create a schedule that is a challenge for every team, but we haven’t achieved [that] yet.”

How exactly then do football schedules get made for the nearly 300 high school teams in Minnesota? Strib Varsity went deep on the topic to find out.

How we got here

The Minnesota State High School League voted in 2014 to create football schedules that align with a team’s section rather than its conference affiliation. The reason? Officials wanted to level the playing field by grouping teams against similarly-sized schools.