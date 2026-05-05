Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven who met high standards

Griffin Epema

Montevideo • baseball

The junior, who is committed to the University of St. Thomas, made contributions on the mound and offensively as the Thunder Hawks went 4-0 last week to extend their winning streak to eight games.

In the Thunder Hawks’ 11-4 victory over Minnewaska in the first game of a doubleheader on April 28, he doubled in the third inning for his 100th career hit. In the second game, the 6-foot-1 righthander allowed one hit and struck out 16 batters in a 4-0 shutout of Minnewaska.

In the Thunder Hawks’ four victories, he was 7-for-14 with nine RBI and five stolen bases.

So far this season, Epema is hitting .436 with 15 RBI and 11 stolen bases. On the mound, he is 3-0 with a 0.58 ERA. In 24 innings, he has given up just 13 hits and struck out 40.

Bella Ashton

Rochester Century • girls lacrosse

The senior leads the state with 44 goals through May 2. On April 27, she had five goals — including the game-winner in overtime — in Century’s 7-6 victory over Rochester Mayo. In Century’s 9-7 victory over Owatonna on April 30, she had five goals and an assist. Ashton, who has committed to Lewis University, has scored more than 10 goals in a game twice this season.

Keiran Jones

Stillwater • boys lacrosse