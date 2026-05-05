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Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven who met high standards

Griffin Epema, Bella Ashton, Keiran Jones, Saye Monibah Jr., Izzy Paulson, Violet Udovich and Jackson Waltzing are recognized for success.

Clockwise from top left: Izzy Paulson, Northfield softball; Griffin Epema, Montevideo baseball; Saye Monibah Jr., Minneapolis North track; Keiran Jones, Stillwater lacrosse; Violet Udovich, Ely track and field; Bella Ashton, Rochester Century lacrosse and Jackson Waltzing, Alexandria baseball (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Griffin Epema

Montevideo • baseball

The junior, who is committed to the University of St. Thomas, made contributions on the mound and offensively as the Thunder Hawks went 4-0 last week to extend their winning streak to eight games.

In the Thunder Hawks’ 11-4 victory over Minnewaska in the first game of a doubleheader on April 28, he doubled in the third inning for his 100th career hit. In the second game, the 6-foot-1 righthander allowed one hit and struck out 16 batters in a 4-0 shutout of Minnewaska.

In the Thunder Hawks’ four victories, he was 7-for-14 with nine RBI and five stolen bases.

So far this season, Epema is hitting .436 with 15 RBI and 11 stolen bases. On the mound, he is 3-0 with a 0.58 ERA. In 24 innings, he has given up just 13 hits and struck out 40.

Bella Ashton

Rochester Century • girls lacrosse

The senior leads the state with 44 goals through May 2. On April 27, she had five goals — including the game-winner in overtime — in Century’s 7-6 victory over Rochester Mayo. In Century’s 9-7 victory over Owatonna on April 30, she had five goals and an assist. Ashton, who has committed to Lewis University, has scored more than 10 goals in a game twice this season.

Keiran Jones

Stillwater • boys lacrosse

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The junior, who leads the state in assists, paced the Ponies to two victories last week. In an 18-3 victory over Roseville on April 28, he had four goals and five assists. Two days later, he had a goal and five assists in a 17-6 victory over East Ridge. He has 15 goals and 36 assists in seven matches.

Saye Monibah Jr.

Minneapolis North • boys track and field

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The junior won two events and ran a leg on a winning relay at the Sentinel Relays in Fairmont on May 1. In the Class 2A portion of the meet, he won the 100-meter dash in a season-best 11.02 seconds and won the 200 in 22.54. He helped the Polars win the 4x100 relay in 44.89.

Izzy Paulson

Northfield • softball

The junior first baseman went 7-for-13 with 12 RBI last week to help the Raiders remain unbeaten at 12-0 through May 2. She hit three home runs and drove in all eight runs in the Raiders’ 8-1 victory over Faribault in the second game of a doubleheader.

Violet Udovich

Ely • girls track and field

The sophomore, who had a standout performance at the Hamline Elite on April 24, won four events at the Doc Savage Invite in Hibbing on May 2. Udovich, who finished second in the 100 and 400 runs at Hamline, won the 100 (12.53), 400 (57.47), high jump (5 feet, 3 inches) and triple jump (34 feet, 2 inches) at the Doc Savage Invite. She finished second in the 400 at the Class 1A state meet last year.

Jackson Waltzing

Alexandria • baseball

The junior righthander had two perfect games last week. On April 28, he pitched a perfect game with eight strikeouts in the Cardinals’ 4-0 victory over Brainerd in the second game of a doubleheader. He needed just 64 pitches — 47 of them strikes — to retire all 21 batters he faced. Two days later, he went 5-for-5 at the plate in the Cardinals’ 11-3 victory over Fergus Falls. In five games last week, he went 8-for-18 with three RBI.

Nominate an athlete: Nominate a student-athlete for consideration by emailing us at varsity@startribune.com.

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About the Author

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

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