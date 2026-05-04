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Week 7: Minnesota girls badminton team and individual state rankings

The latest poll marks the fifth straight week of a new No. 1 in singles.

Gaozhia Vue of St. Paul Harding is the No. 1-ranked girls badminton player in Minnesota. (Alicia Tipcke/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
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By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Gaozhia Vue of St. Paul Harding has reclaimed the No. 1 singles ranking in Minnesota girls badminton after spending the last several weeks at No. 2.

Amanda Her of St. Paul Johnson, Evelyn Ge of Edina and Niko Solheid of St. Paul Como Park each held the No. 1 spot this marking, marking the fifth time a different player has been ranked first.

Meanwhile, Aarushi Bhatnagar of Edina moved from No. 10 to No. 7 while Kpru Paw of St. Paul Humboldt returned to the top 10 at No. 8.

In doubles play, St. Paul Johnson’s duo of Krystal Moua and Shalisha Vang climbed to No. 4 and Caitlin Ashton and Reese Dakin of Edina moved from No. 9 to No. 7.

In the team rankings, North St. Paul joined the top 10 for the first time this season at No. 10.

Rankings and records are compiled by Kevin Anderson, director of the Minnesota State High School League badminton state tournament.

Teams

1. Edina (12-0). Previous poll: 1

2. St. Paul Harding (11-2). Previous poll: 2

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3. St. Paul Johnson (11-2). Previous poll: 3

4. St. Paul Como Park (9-5). Previous poll: 4

5. St. Paul Highland Park (7-8). Previous poll: 5

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6. St. Paul Humboldt (6-8). Previous poll: 7

7. Math & Science Academy (10-5). Previous poll: 9

8. Minneapolis Roosevelt (13-2). Previous poll: No. 8

9. Eden Prairie (7-3). Previous poll: 6

10. North St. Paul (7-6). Previous poll: unranked

Singles

1. Gaozhia Vue, St. Paul Harding. Previous poll: 2

2. Amanda Her, St. Paul Johnson. Previous poll: 3

3. Evelyn Ge, Edina. Previous poll: No. 4

4. Niko Solheid, St. Paul Como Park. Previous poll: 1

5. Tsuki Solheid, St. Paul Como Park. Previous poll: 5

6. Nica Johnson, St. Paul Highland Park. Previous poll: 6

7 Aarushi Bhatnagar, Edina. Previous poll: 10

8. Kpru Paw, St. Paul Humboldt. Previous poll: unranked

9. Jenny Lee, Minnetonka. Previous poll: 8

10. Mollie Anderson, Minneapolis Roosevelt. Previous poll: 7

Doubles

1. Daisy Hennington-Hoff / Ella Burke, Edina. Previous poll: 1

2. Gaonou Yang / Angelina Thao, St. Paul Johnson. Previous poll: 3

3. Alice Verbrugge / Violet Solem Valentine, St. Paul Highland Park. Previous poll: 2

4. Krystal Moua / Shalisha Vang, St. Paul Johnson. Previous poll: unranked

5. Cammie Yang / Aliya Vang, St. Paul Johnson. Previous poll: 4

6. Gray Mo / Cindy Yang, St. Paul Harding. Previous poll: 5

7. Caitlin Ashton / Reese Dakin, Edina. Previous poll: 9

8. Asta Ket / Lana Yang, St. Paul Como Park Previous poll: 6

9. Kelly Yang / Lydia Vang, St. Paul Harding. Previous poll: 10

10. Abigeya Akalewold / Ella Fremstad, Minneapolis Roosevelt. Previous poll: 8

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Joe Gunther

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