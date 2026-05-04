Week 7: Minnesota girls badminton team and individual state rankings

Gaozhia Vue of St. Paul Harding has reclaimed the No. 1 singles ranking in Minnesota girls badminton after spending the last several weeks at No. 2.

Amanda Her of St. Paul Johnson, Evelyn Ge of Edina and Niko Solheid of St. Paul Como Park each held the No. 1 spot this marking, marking the fifth time a different player has been ranked first.

Meanwhile, Aarushi Bhatnagar of Edina moved from No. 10 to No. 7 while Kpru Paw of St. Paul Humboldt returned to the top 10 at No. 8.

In doubles play, St. Paul Johnson’s duo of Krystal Moua and Shalisha Vang climbed to No. 4 and Caitlin Ashton and Reese Dakin of Edina moved from No. 9 to No. 7.

In the team rankings, North St. Paul joined the top 10 for the first time this season at No. 10.

Rankings and records are compiled by Kevin Anderson, director of the Minnesota State High School League badminton state tournament.

Teams

1. Edina (12-0). Previous poll: 1

2. St. Paul Harding (11-2). Previous poll: 2